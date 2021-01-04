MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced that it has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into Louisiana. Hawkins has acquired substantially all of the assets of C & L Aqua Professionals, Inc. and LC Blending, Inc. (together, “C&L Aqua”), two related companies that worked together to service customers throughout the State of Louisiana.

“We are very pleased to announce these strategic acquisitions for our Water Treatment Group and welcome C&L Aqua and LC Blending into the Hawkins organization,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer, Patrick H. Hawkins. “These companies share our core values, and, like us, are particularly focused on offering the highest level of service and value to their customers. These acquisitions significantly expand our Water Treatment Group’s geographic footprint to now cover the state of Louisiana and are part of our continued efforts to grow our Water Treatment Group’s business. We are delighted to be able to work with C&L Aqua’s outstanding employees to grow the business as we bring Hawkins’ broader product offering to C&L Aqua’s current customers.”

Steve Belshe, President of C&L Aqua and LC Blending, added, “I have operated this business for over 20 years and we are very pleased to be able to join the Hawkins team. We think this combination is a great cultural fit and will provide tremendous opportunities for our customers and employees.” Mr. Belshe is expected to continue to be involved with the business going forward.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries.

