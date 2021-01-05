SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia. By leveraging its industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and other capabilities to help Tiger Brokers improve user engagement and expand its use base.



Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm specialized in serving global investors. Currently Tiger Brokers provide stock trading brokerage services, its core business, to individual and institutional investors in major global stock markets such as the U.S. market, UK market, Hong Kong market and A-share markets through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. In addition, Tiger Brokers has transformed from a pure retail brokerage firm initially to a full-service online brokerage firm covering brokerage, investment banking, ESOP, and wealth management. It holds 29 types of securities licenses or qualifications worldwide, and has expanded its businesses into Singapore, New Zealand, the U.S. and other countries. Tiger Brokers doubled its revenues for three consecutive quarters this year, the fastest growth rate among the U.S. and Hong Kong stock brokers. As of the end of October this year, the number of client accounts on Tiger Brokers’ platforms exceeded 1 million.

Leveraging its industry-leading advantages and full trust gained from customers, Aurora Mobile will use AI-empowered, stable, efficient, safe and intelligent push notification services and machine learning-based data processing and analysis capabilities to help Tiger Brokers gain comprehensive insights on its user needs, provide targeted and matched personalized experience to cater to user’s interest, and improve user stickiness and engagement, as a result, to conduct dynamic smart operations. This cooperation confirms the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading online brokerage platforms.

Established in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer services provider in China. Focusing on providing services to help mobile developers in their full life circle to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG UMS and other services. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed a series of agreements with leading brands in sectors such as finance, insurance, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, smart home, and new energy vehicle manufacturing, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Kuaikan World, Ecovacs Robotics, Haier Technology and WM Motor, helping to grow their user base, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

