SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, today announced it will exhibit at the all-digital CES 2021 , held January 11 – 14, 2021. The RTI virtual booth will showcase how RTI Connext Drive® , the automotive-grade connectivity solution for autonomous vehicles, is the proven software framework capable of supporting autonomous vehicle development from research to production.

Autonomous vehicles (AV), electric vehicles (EV) and a software-defined architecture are bringing monumental change to the Automotive industry. Electric vehicles are setting new standards for transportation, not simply because they are replacing the gas engine, but because they are primarily defined, and differentiated, by their software. RTI’s Automotive experts will discuss how AV and EV manufacturers are leveraging data-centric software in order to support faster innovation and build an architecture for scale. RTI’s virtual booth will showcase what this approach means for the future of mobility.



RTI works with the most innovative automotive companies around the world – including Audi, Baidu Apollo , Xpeng Motors and more – who are building the next-generation of autonomous and electric vehicles. RTI Connext Drive is a complete solution that provides manufacturers with the software and tools they need to build highly autonomous vehicles, from development to production. Built on the open Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard, RTI's data-centric connectivity software is already proven in over 200 autonomous vehicle programs. Connext Drive is the only framework that is able to bridge the full spectrum of automotive ecosystems, including AUTOSAR Classic, AUTOSAR Adaptive and ROS2.

Additionally, on January 11, 2021 at CES the Ind y Autonomous Challenge (IAC) will unveil their official race car. RTI is providing the IAC university teams with the software to design, simulate and run autonomous vehicles in the world's first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous race. The $1.5 million global university competition was organized by Energy Systems Network (ESN) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in an effort to advance autonomous mobility technologies and enable the next generation of mobility.

Event Details

What: RTI at Virtual CES 2021

When: January 11-14, 2021

Where: Virtual

RTI will be hosting a post-show webinar on February 9, 2021, How Software is Paving the Way for the Future of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles , with Pedro Lopez Estepa, Market Development Director of Automotive at RTI. This session will explore how a data-centric connectivity software approach supports rapid innovation and what it means for today's automotive industry and the future of mobility.



For more information about RTI at Virtual CES 2021, including how to schedule meeting time with executives and to register for the post-show webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/2K720I2

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.



With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.



RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.



