IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a deep learning chip technology company advancing AI pervasiveness in edge devices, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Syntiant® NDP120™ Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP).

The award was revealed during CES 2021’s Media Day on CES .tech and honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The Syntiant NDP120 is the company’s latest generation of special purpose chips for audio and sensor processing for always-on applications in battery-powered devices. Packaged with the Syntiant Core 2™, a highly flexible, ultra-low-power deep neural network inference engine, the NDP120 can run multiple applications simultaneously at under 1mW (milliwatt), including echo-cancellation, beamforming, noise suppression, speech enhancement, speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, event detection, and local commands recognition.

“We are thrilled that our technology continues to be recognized by CTA in the embedded technologies category,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “We believe our deep learning solutions will be the technology that bridges the gap between people and machines, and ultimately better connect people with people.”

Syntiant’s NDP120 enables low-power AI processing in all types of consumer tech products, including smartphones, earbuds, virtual assistants, laptops, home entertainment and security devices. The NDP120 also supports multi-sensor fusion, passive infrared detection, as well as accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and pressure sensing applications.

This is the second year in a row Syntiant has received an Innovation Award. The company was recognized as a CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its Syntiant® NDP100™ microwatt-power Neural Decision Processor™. More information on the Syntiant NDP120 can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/38jrawn.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, earbuds, hearing aids and laptops. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; and The Linley Group’s 2019 Analysts’ Choice Award in the Best Embedded Processor category; among others. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About the CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

