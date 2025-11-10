Syntiant Unveils Vision Transformer for National Security Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today introduced its dual-use vision transformer (ViT), delivering advanced target or vehicle detection, zero-shot classification with no additional training and real-time image processing across aerial and surface platforms.

Purpose-built for deployment in size-, weight- and power-constrained (SWaP) environments, Syntiant’s ViT brings next-generation computer vision capabilities to defense, intelligence and public sector missions where data is limited and operational speed is critical.

“In government and defense operations, data is often hard to come by and harder still to process securely and in real time,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Our vision transformer performs on-board image analysis instantly, whether on a drone, naval vessel or sensor network, reducing latency, improving privacy and consuming a fraction of the power of traditional systems.”

Today’s announcement follows Syntiant’s strategic investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel (IQT), the non-profit strategic investor serving the U.S. national security community and its allies, as well as recognition from the Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit and inclusion in the 2025 NatSec100 list of dual-use innovators.

“Syntiant’s ability to deliver high-performance edge AI at extremely low power across a range of legacy and next-generation systems makes it well suited for mission-critical applications,” said Jon Chait, managing partner, IQT. “We are excited to welcome Syntiant to IQT’s portfolio, as they bring advanced edge-deployed capabilities to our government partners.”

Transforming Mission-Critical Intelligence at the Edge

Optimized for aerial, maritime and ground systems, Syntiant’s ViT processes still imagery as well as full motion video to detect and classify ships, vehicles and other objects in data-limited environments. Optimized for edge deployments and already ported to a broad range of compute architectures, Syntiant’s vision transformer delivers real-time performance on aerial and maritime platforms with limited or legacy systems, ideal for SWaP-constrained systems where traditional AI models prove too resource-intensive to deploy.

Key capabilities include:

Detecting and classifying ships and ground vehicles with minimal data.

Operating in low-bandwidth, contested environments.

Maintaining full data sovereignty by processing imagery locally.

Delivering actionable intelligence faster than cloud-dependent models.

“Our goal is to bring high performance AI to the smallest, most constrained environments,” said Ethan Wais, general manager of federal at Syntiant. “With Syntiant’s ViT, edge systems from drones to buoys can be augmented with groundbreaking capabilities, without relying on the cloud. Warfighters can extract more visual intelligence from their edge platforms, autonomous systems can act more independently, all while reducing or even eliminating dependence on high-bandwidth connections or power-hungry processing.”

Syntiant’s vision transformer was first showcased at ISC West 2025. For product inquiries, contact sales@syntiant.com for more information.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

