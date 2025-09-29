Syntiant Wins Octane’s High Tech Award for ‘Deal of the Year’

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in ultra-low-power edge AI deployment, today announced it has received the High Tech Award for “Deal of the Year” from Octane, Southern California’s premier organization dedicated to driving innovation.

The award recognizes a standout financial transaction that has made a significant impact on the business landscape. Syntiant’s recent acquisition of Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE: KN) Consumer MEMS Microphone (CMM) business was honored for its bold strategy, enabling it to expand its technology and market presence by acquiring a key division from a larger corporation.

Key highlights of the deal include:

Offers a complete, integrated end-to-end solution that combines sensors, processors and machine learning models.

Aligns directly with the growing trend of AI-enabled microphones in consumer and industrial applications.

Provides immediate entry into the multi-billion-dollar MEMS microphone market.

Gains a highly skilled team along with proven technology, multinational operations and a strong customer base.

“Octane’s recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our team at Syntiant as we integrate Knowles’ sensors and microphones into our edge AI platform,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We are now delivering a full, turnkey solution that simplifies product development, accelerates time-to-market, and enables scalable, secure and customizable applications for consumer electronics, smart home devices, automotive and industrial use cases.”

This latest award builds on Syntiant’s history of recognition by Octane, including the 2021 High Tech Award for “Best Technology Company Leadership Team” and the 2019 High Tech Award for “Outstanding Emerging Technology Company.”

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

About Octane

Octane accelerates innovation by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across Southern California. Now in its 32nd year, the High Tech Awards celebrate individuals and companies who make Orange County a hub for technology and medical technology innovation. For more information, visit octane.org.

