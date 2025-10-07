Positioning Universal and Syntiant Unveil AI-Powered Sound Sensing Telematics Device

SAN DIEGO and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positioning Universal (PUI), a pioneer in connected vehicle technology, and Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in ultra-low-power edge AI deployment, today announced the availability of an aftermarket telematics tracker with AI-powered sound sensing, setting a new industry standard for vehicle security, smart monitoring and operational insight.

Developed using Syntiant’s NDP100 Neural Decision Processor™ and PUI’s advanced acoustic sensors and software, the new PUI TM94 enables vehicles to actively listen, interpret and respond to their surroundings in real time at significantly lower power, expanding telematics beyond passive tracking to active environmental sensing.

Building on its deep IoT and telematics expertise, PUI’s proprietary acoustic sensors and embedded software work seamlessly with the NDP100 to distinguish between everyday background noise and high-risk events, such as glass breakage, metal impact and vehicle intrusion in noisy environments, without relying on cloud connectivity.

“Telematics has historically focused on location and driving data,” said Mark Wells, CEO of Positioning Universal. “By integrating AI sound sensing, vehicles can now detect critical events like collisions or unauthorized entry attempts, giving fleets and drivers smarter, faster, and more actionable intelligence. This is a major leap forward for vehicle safety and operational awareness.”

A CES® Best of Innovation Award Honoree, the Syntiant NDP100 delivers on-device AI processing with up to 100x better energy efficiency than traditional microcontrollers, enabling faster, more reliable detection of critical events such as crashes, collisions or break-in attempts, while consuming minimal power and avoiding the latency and reliability issues of cloud-based solutions.

“By embedding sound sensing directly into the device, we eliminate cloud delays and bandwidth dependence, delivering instant, reliable alerts with fewer false alarms,” said Mallik Moturi, chief business officer at Syntiant. “That level of precision ensures users can trust their telematics system to provide actionable intelligence whenever and wherever they need it.”

The AI-powered PUI TM94 sound sensing telematics device is now available. Contact Geoff Weathersby at geoff.weathersby@positioninguniversal.com to arrange a demo or for more information.

About Positioning Universal (PUI)

Positioning Universal is a leading telematics and IoT innovator, delivering connected solutions for vehicles, fleets, and enterprises worldwide. With a focus on custom hardware, connectivity, and AI-driven applications, PUI helps customers unlock new value, improve safety and security, and gain actionable insights from their assets. Visit https://www.positioninguniversal.com/ for more information.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

