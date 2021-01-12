SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry pioneer in providing intelligent application availability, today announced top technology predictions for 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated organizational interest and speed in cloud computing. During this period, many businesses wondered whether their continuity strategy was sufficiently robust to withstand the ensuing chaos. In 2021, an organization’s ability to safeguard its mission critical applications with High Availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions will ultimately determine its economic success.



Cassius Rhue, VP of Customer Experience, SIOS Technology, outlines the following seven major trends that guide these predictions:

Enterprises Will Migrate More Mission-Critical Applications, ERPs and Databases to Cloud - Concerns about the ability to meet 99.99% SLAs in the cloud have many companies slow to migrate their most essential applications, ERPs and databases to the cloud where SLAs only apply to hardware availability. More companies will look to implement sophisticated application-aware, high availability solutions to provide the same level of protection for applications and data as they get in traditional on-premises environments.

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Will Drive Adoption of Hybrid Cloud and Multi Cloud Configurations - As Cloud adoption takes center stage, companies will begin using more hybrid and multi-cloud configurations to solve business continuity and disaster recovery challenges. Companies will increasingly use the cloud to enable geographically separated offsite replication or failover for disaster protection and extend failover clustering not only across cloud availability zones but across different cloud vendors.

Enterprise Reliance on Databases and ERP Systems Will Continue to Grow - Powerful database and ERP systems, including Oracle, SAP S/4HANA and SQL Server, will continue to increase in criticality. IoT technologies delivering new ways of gathering data and delivering services at the edge will only increase the importance of these systems that process it. Tolerance for even momentary downtime or minimal data loss will drive to zero.

Companies Will Look to Use Backup and HA Data for DevOps - Companies will look to get more value from replicated data ‘at rest’ to use it for more than simply disaster recovery. Companies will tap stored data for a variety of testing, including dev ops testing, and availability and failover testing.

Container Adoption Will Peak - Containers are destined to be used in more use cases throughout the IT infrastructure, but as the excitement wanes, companies will still run complex applications, databases and ERPs in traditional on-premises and cloud environments.

Storage Agnostic HA/DR Protection will be required - Companies are no longer tethered to their SAN or NFS storage. All manner of storage solutions are being used in the cloud and on premises. Protecting all of that data and enabling the flexibility to implement hybrid cloud environments will mean a greater need for high availability solutions for all types of storage.

Expectations for Automation and Ease of Use from Machine Learning and AI Will Extend to More IT Infrastructure Purchasing - Enterprises will find new applications for machine learning technologies that automate manual processes and enhance monitoring capabilities and products that deliver deeper monitoring, more automation and value-added information will be in demand. For example, availability solutions that provide application-aware monitoring and automation of configuration and management tasks would be prioritized over traditional failover solutions. New innovations in HA will emerge to handle the increasing complexity of failures and disasters brought on by IoT devices and their dependencies.

According to Rhue, “Robust High Availability options will further allay organizational concerns that cloud services cannot meet the High Availability SLAs for mission-critical applications now found in on-premises (e.g., 99.99%). Hybrid solutions are already capable of meeting that specification and as adoption to cloud services expands, more of these solutions will become available as users demand them.”

