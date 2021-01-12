ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced the findings of the Flexera 2021 State of Tech Spend Report. A part of the Flexera State of series of reports, the Flexera State of Tech Spend Report provides insight into current and future technology spend from the perspective of enterprise CIOs and IT executives. The report highlights how companies are shifting spending to support their critical IT initiatives, how they’re tracking and managing IT spend, and the challenges they face in optimizing spend.
Survey respondents are IT executives working in large enterprises with 2,000 or more employees, headquartered in North America and Europe, encompassing industries such as financial services, retail, e-commerce and industrial products. More than half are C-level executives.
“Enterprises are under enormous pressure to increase innovation and reduce IT spend,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “In chasing innovation, we continue to see a significant, some would say unsustainable increase in cloud spending.”
“However, cloud isn’t the end game itself nor is it even close to the entire story,” continued Ryan. “We expect the ability to both see and manage the entirety of IT spending—across cloud, on-prem and SaaS— as a strategic imperative for any enterprise spending 10’s of millions or more on IT. Only after companies gain this visibility can they map this spend back to business services and ultimately to business outcomes.”
Key highlights from the Flexera 2021 State of Tech Spend Report:
For more information on the Flexera 2021 State of Tech Spend Report:
Methodology
The Flexera 2021 State of Tech Spend Report survey leveraged a large panel network that comprises vetted respondents with detailed profiles and is rigorously maintained. The network encompasses professionals across industries and context areas, including C-suite executives, academics, scientists, former public-sector leaders, policy specialists and subject-matter experts on a broad range of topics. The 474 respondents who participated in the survey are executives and high-level managers in IT with significant knowledge of their organizations’ overall IT budgets.
About Flexera
Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.
Our category-leading technology value optimization solutions are delivered by more than 1,300 passionate team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.
Flexera
Itasca, Illinois, UNITED STATES
