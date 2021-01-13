OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sleep apnea devices market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.1% during period 2020 to 2027.



Sleep apnea is a severe sleep condition that happens when a patient’s breathing is disturbed during sleep. Persons having sleep apnea disorder stop breathing frequently while sleeping, that leads to insufficient oxygen supply to the brain and the rest of the body which might lead to critical problems. At present, abundant sleeping gadgets and a new-fangled raft of technology is assisting people with sleep apnea condition. Several features are available with these devices that range from color altering light bulbs that sync with innerbody clocks to the gadgets that recite brain waves. One of the first technological breathing medical devices was continuous positive air pressure machine that is frequently suggested in the treatment of sleep apnea condition. This device comprises of a nose piece or mask that is attached to a hose and a machine to transport table air pressure. These machines are employed with a diversity of breathing masks and are the most extensively used treatment for severe and moderate sleep apnea.

Popularity of oral appliances for treating condition of sleep apnea is expected to elevate on account of rising consciousness amid consumers. At present, oral appliances are an active first line treatment for several sleep apnea victims. Oral appliance therapy is an operative and non-invasive cure that adjusts effortlessly in the patient’s daily routine. Currently, there are more than 100 diverse and FDA approved oral appliances are available in the market for curing the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring problems.

Growth Factors

One of the crucial reasons subsidizing the sleep apnea device market growth is the accumulative incidence of obstructive sleep apnea across the world. Furthermore, swelling consciousness for the target condition, snowballing patient adherence for positive airway pressure machines, and initial disease diagnosis are spurring the demand for sleep apnea devices. Snowballing medical coverage for sleep apnea devices is also estimated to considerably push market revenue during next few years. Product revolution strategy in the sleep apnea devices market by foremost market contributors will suggestively lift the sleep apnea devices business progress in the near future. Furthermore, snowballing responsiveness amongst the people regarding the ill effects of sleep apnea disorder has elevated the demand for different types of sleep apnea devices in various regions of the world.

Regional Snapshots

Globally, North America masters the total sleep apnea devices market and is estimated to endure its dominance throughout estimate period. This enormous growth is attributed to the existence of market giants in the U.S., high prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing and accumulative aged population in this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to record fastest growth rate on account of augmented prevalence of geriatric people undergoing from sleep illnesses and growing sleep laboratory facilities for testing of sleep apnea patients. Further, intensifying pervasiveness of obstructive sleep apnea is estimated to lift the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Report Highlights

Currently, innovative smart breathing technologies are approaching the marketplace with features comprising personal reports and physical interventions for sleep apnea patients.

Asia Pacific is assessed to exhibit highest CAGR during estimate period on account of expanding pervasiveness of aged population undergoing through sleeping disorders and founding of sleep laboratory services for sleep apnea patient testing.

North America region accounted largest revenue share in the global sleep apnea devices market and is projected to endure its strong hold in near future.

Global sleep apnea devices market is greatly competitive and comprises of numerous giant companies across the globe with extensive range of innovative sleep apnea device offerings.

Therapeutic devices led the market in 2019 with majority of the revenue share.



Key Players & Strategies

With expanding technological innovations and product inventions, mid-size and small scale corporations are escalating their market footprint by presenting novel devices into the market arena with reasonable prices. At present, players such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, Resmed, and Invacare Corporation captured considerable revenue shares in the global market.

Product Innovation

Prominent electronic giant, Philips has launched clinically-validated snoring relief band named Smart Sleep. This wearable is intended to diminish snoring by strapping the soft band underneath the chest. The attached discreet sensor observes the patient and vibrates if need in order to guarantee that patient endure on their side which is the ultimate position to avert snoring deprived of waking them back to total awareness.

Australian medtech firm Oventus made oral device named O2Vent Optima that aid victims with sleep apnea. It is explicitly made for patients those take breathe via their mouth because of nasal obstructions.

GO2SLEEP smart ring incorporates artificial intelligence and is also popular for being world’s smallest sleep detection ring. This digital smart ring aids to apprehend sleep sicknesses like insomnia and sleep apnea by categorizing their severity and then provides a recommendation of the finest treatment choices.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Diagnostic Devices Respiratory Polygraphs Actigraphs Polysomnography (PSG) Device Pulse Oximeters

Therapeutic Devices Nasal Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Oral Devices Chin Straps



By End-User

Home Care Setting

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Others



By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

