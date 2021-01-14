Head of Innovation to Market –organization and management team member VP, Mikko Mäkelä, is heading for new challenges outside Martela. Mikko Mäkelä will leave the company at the end of January.



"I would like to thank Mikko for his contribution in developing the Innovation to Market business and I wish him success in his future challenges," says Artti Aurasmaa, CEO.

Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, will take as interim position to lead the Innovation to Market business in addition to his duties as the CEO.

Martela Corporation

Artti Aurasmaa

CEO

Distribution

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



