Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes, today announced the latest addition to its end-to-end, product portfolio, CR Advanced Business Intelligence - a powerful, new reporting and analytics solution embedded directly within the CentralReach platform.

CR Advanced Business Intelligence (Advanced BI) will provide customers with a complete self-service view of the data that powers their practices. With pre-built dashboards and the ability to write custom reports on nearly every data point within CentralReach, customers are able to produce mission-critical reports, observe key trends and patterns, and make quick and confident data-driven decisions related to every level of their organization to improve productivity, financial forecasting, and quality of care.



"Data access and advanced analytics are important to any business today but are particularly critical for organizations in a data-driven industry like ABA, which is why we have made significant investments over the past 2 years to greatly enhance our data warehouse offering, our core system reports, and our standardized dashboards," said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. "The introduction of our Advanced BI offering takes CentralReach’s industry leading reporting capability to the next level by giving our users enhanced dashboarding capabilities and an intuitive, powerful analytics solution that allows them to create any report they need directly within the CentralReach platform. This embedded BI solution provides similar capabilities to those enjoyed by our enterprise customers who use 3rd party tools to access the data in our data warehouse but does so in a way that makes them less reliant on the more costly third-party analytics tools and specialized business analyst hires to get the information they need to improve their operations and serve clients better. Customers are empowered to improve their operational practices and enhance performance by having all the detailed information and insights they need at their fingertips."



This announcement marks the first product launch of 2021, with many more planned for the year thanks to the significant and ongoing investment CentralReach is making in its innovative product suite. The next launch will be a new purpose-built AI-based scheduling solution integrated directly within CentralReach that will optimize and automate complex ABA scheduling needs for better care coordination, increased therapist and Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) capacity, expanded service delivery, and improved client experience.



About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

