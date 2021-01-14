Riders, drivers, and spectators who attended previous XT-R events, like the 2019 event pictured here, can expect to, once again, be thoroughly challenged with new obstacles, trails, and activities for the whole family, such as demo rides, music, games, giveaways, workshops, and more.

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces dates for the 2021 XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) scheduled October 1-3 at the iconic Loretta Lynn Off-Road Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Yamaha is inviting owners of its Proven Off-Road Side-by-Sides and ATVs to bring friends and family out for an entertaining three-day weekend celebration. Registration opens in March, along with providing further details, at XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com.



Yamaha welcomes its family of drivers, riders, and adventure-seekers – from extreme off-roaders to weekend warriors – to come together at the XT-R Challenge for a weekend filled with action and excitement for spectators and entrants alike on fun and formidable off-road trails and obstacles. Attendance for participants includes riding on Loretta Lynn Off-Road Park’s exclusive and private trail system with tailormade trail features, creating unique off-road challenges for various skill levels. The weekend-long event has onsite RV and primitive camping options, along with daily and nightly entertainment hosted by Yamaha.

“The XT-R Challenge is a great way for Yamaha owners to put the Proven Off-Road promise of their Side-by-Side or ATV vehicles to the test on trails and obstacles specifically intended to challenge Wolverine, YXZ, and Grizzly models,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “With the all-new Wolverine RMAX 1000 in the lineup offering next-level class-leading capability and power, we’re super excited to see what proud Yamaha owners can do in them. It is the perfect opportunity realize your adventure and enjoy this once-a-year get-together with the Yamaha off-roading family.”

The XT-R Challenge, now in its third year, features an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, and Grizzly vehicles to the test. New for 2021, Yamaha has a 1,000cc class specifically for Wolverine RMAX 1000 and YXZ1000R owners, featuring all-new challenges and obstacles to highlight their unmatched power, performance, and off-road prowess. Riders, drivers, and spectators who attended previous XT-R events can expect to, once again, be thoroughly challenged with new obstacles, trails, and activities for the whole family, such as demo rides, music, games, giveaways, workshops, and more.

Entries in the Yamaha XT-R Challenge are limited. Registration opens in March with more announcements, details, and information to follow on XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com, as well as through Yamaha’s social media channels via @YamahaOutdoors. #Yamaha #XTRChallenge #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt #RMAX1000 #YXZ1000R #YamahaGrizzly

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.﻿

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby – ATV & SxS Sr. Communications

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6ebcd69-6259-4a78-9595-c5025bb6bb80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61b16e59-fbc9-47ef-b2f7-ee3e39ed46d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53d018eb-f983-4948-a8bd-caef05018fce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4566b629-1168-47bd-b697-3d0497c2980d