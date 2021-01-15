Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new $200,000 grant-funded studies supported by the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, the International Lung Cancer Foundation, and generously funded in part by Bristol-Myers Squibb, are investigating ways to harness the body’s powerful immune system to better treat lung cancer.

The grant recipients are:

Vincent K. Lam, M.D., Assistant Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins

Dr. Lam is a clinical/translational investigator with a special interest in lung cancer. His research focuses on ALK+ lung cancer, which predominantly affects younger patients and those without significant smoking exposure. Dr. Lam’s goal with this grant is to guide the development of new therapies that can directly enhance the immune system’s anti-tumor response (e.g. vaccines).

Adrian Sacher, M.D., Thoracic Oncologist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at the University of Toronto

Dr. Sacher is a thoracic oncologist (lung cancer specialist) with a special interest in understanding resistance to immunotherapy. His grant-funded research will explore the relationship between the presence of a unique type of protein in a lung cancer patient’s tumor that may be a driving force in causing immunotherapy resistance, as well as rapid progression in patients with metastatic lung cancer.

Lam and Sacher join an impressive group of Young Investigators funded through the LCFA/ILCF research grants that have helped direct more than $5 million toward lung cancer research in order to attract the best and the brightest to the field of lung cancer. The goal is to fund the best research to make the largest possible positive impact for lung cancer patients.

About the International Lung Cancer Foundation (ILCF)

The International Lung Cancer Foundation aims to accelerate the pace of thoracic malignancy research, to inspire researchers to focus their careers on lung cancer, and to reduce the worldwide lung cancer mortality rate. Established in 2014, the ILCF has provided over $6 million towards global lung cancer research. Through the power of collaboration, support from Pharma, and generous individual donors, the ILCF inspires hope through research. To learn more, visit https://www.iaslc.org/international-lung-cancer-foundation.

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA)

LCFA's mission is to fund new research to diagnose and treat lung cancer. To attract the best and the brightest to the field of lung cancer, LCFA funds grants for young investigators pursuing a long-term project over the course of multiple years. To date, more than $5 million in grant funding has been awarded to lung cancer researchers. Lung Cancer Foundation of America is leading the fight against lung cancer through funding innovative and transformative lung cancer research.

