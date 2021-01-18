COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO3/2021 – 18 JANUARY 2021

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 206,648 670.49 138,977,354.14 11 January 2021 8,000 658.49 5,267,947.20 12 January 2021 10,000 649.88 6,498,791.00 13 January 2021 9,298 641.47 5,964,425.25 14 January 2021 9,000 639.27 5,753,424.60 15 January 2021 10,000 629.16 6,291,559.00 Accumulated under the program 252,946 670.49 168,753,501.19

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 735,441 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

