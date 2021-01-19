LISLE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) named four real estate professionals to Board leadership posts and seated five new members of its Board of Managers at its Jan. 14, 2021, meeting.

MRED’s officers for 2021 are:

Jeff Gregory , chair. Gregory is with Realty Executives Success in Shorewood.

Five new members will serve on MRED’s Board of Managers in 2021. These members join 12 returning real estate professionals to guide the strategic vision for one of the country’s largest multiple listing services (MLSs).

New to the Board are:

Debbie Hymen of Real Deb Realty in Highland Park, Pradeep Shukla of RE/MAX Renaissance in Des Plaines and Tommy Choi of Keller Williams ONEChicago. They won a December election to fill vacancies on the Board.

Fran Broude of Compass in Chicago was re-elected to the Board in December.

The election took place as part of a unique MRED initiative which allows brokerages to own their MLS. MRED brokerages that become a Preferred Unit Owner have the opportunity to run for and elect 13 of the 15 voting seats on the MRED Board of Managers. MRED PUOs are broken down into three categories based on brokerages’ number of transactions in a year. This allows every MRED firm to be represented on the Board, regardless of size or location.

Others serving on the Board in 2021 are: Chad Gilbert, RE/MAX Suburban in Mount Prospect; Drussy Hernandez, Fulton Grace Realty in Chicago; Luigui Corral, RE/MAX American Dream in Round Lake Beach; Royal Hartwig, The Royal Family Real Estate in Palatine; and Sue Miller, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group in McHenry. Jim Haisler of Heartland REALTOR® Organization in Crystal lake will continue to serve in his role as association executive representative on the Board and Art Carter of the California Regional Multiple Listing Service will continue to serve as a strategic manager.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing much of Illinois and spanning southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 47,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,500 offices.

As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 10 years, including a number one ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and is a principal with the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

Jon Broadbooks Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 217-836-1958 jon@mredllc.com