Adalimumab Biosimilar Report covers the updated marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and highlights the inactive pipeline products. It also includes the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.
Adalimumab Biosimilar Report Highlights
Humira (adalimumab) is a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody indicated for alleviating signs and symptoms and prohibiting the progression of structural damage in adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
DelveInsight’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Insight report provides an analysis of several drugs in different clinical development stages, covering marketed, phase III, II, I, and preclinical. It also helps to comprehend clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements, and collaborations.
Adalimumab Biosimilars Marketed Drugs
Abrilada is an FDA-approved biosimilar version of adalimumab. Abrilada (adalimumab-afzb) injection is administered as a sterile, preservative-free solution for subcutaneous administration. Though sanctioned, it is not yet marketed in the US like various other manufacturers of authorized biosimilar versions of adalimumab, Pfizer has signed a licensing contract with AbbVie; under the deal, Samsung might launch the drug in November 2023.
Halimatoz is mostly used in adults when their conditions are severe, moderately severe or exacerbated, or when patients cannot use other treatments. Halimatoz comprises the active substance adalimumab and is a biosimilar medicine. The active substance in Halimatoz, adalimumab, is a monoclonal antibody that has been designed to identify and attach to a substance in the body called tumour necrosis factor (TNF). TNF is involved in causing inflammation and is presented at high levels in patients with the diseases that Halimatoz is used for treatment. By attaching to TNF, adalimumab inhibits its activity, thereby lessening inflammation and other symptoms of the diseases.
Adalimumab Biosimilars Emerging Drugs
IBI303 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody of TNF-α that has the same amino acid sequence as branded adalimumab (Humira) and displays high degrees of similarity with respect to chemical properties, in vitro biological activity (binding affinity and neutralizing activity against TNF-α), potency, and PK/PD. Pharmacologic and toxicologic studies of IBI303 also stated high similarity to Humira. Clinical studies have displayed that IBI303 can substantially lessen the Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms and physical signs and reduce the disease activity and enthesitis while improving both somatic motor ability and mobility of the spine in Ankylosing Spondylitis patients. IBI303 may meet Chinese patients' urgent needs with an affordable price at global quality standards.
CT-P17 is the first high-concentration type of medicine for a biosimilar made of adalimumab. The company has differentiated CT-P17 from presently Humira biosimilars by halving the dosage. By taking the recent trend into account, Celltrion has also eliminated citrate, which can cause pain in self-injection, from its latest product. If Celltrion launches CT-P17, it will finish a robust portfolio of CT-P17 in the global autoimmune disorder treatment market.
AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) and a proposed biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab). It is being developed for the treatment of Plaque Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis. AVT02 acts as immunosuppressants and tumour necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors.
Scope of Adalimumab Biosimilars Report:
Which are the Key Questions regarding Current Adalimumab Drug Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report?
Table of Contents
|1
|Key Insights
|2
|Adalimumab Biosimilars: Snapshot
|3
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Executive Summary
|4
|Regulatory Outlook For Biosimilars
|4.1.
|North America
|4.2.
|Europe
|4.3.
|Asia Pacific
|4.4.
|Rest Of The World
|5
|Adalimumab (Humira)
|6
|Research and Development
|7
|Remicade Biosimilar Emerging Opportunities
|8
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Assessment
|9
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Profiles: By Company
|9.1.
|Abrilada: Pfizer
|9.2.
|Hulio: Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
|9.3.
|HLX 03: Shanghai Henlius Biotech
|9.4.
|Pamera: Hetero Biopharma
|9.5.
|Qletli: Bio-Thera Solutions
|10
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Comparative Landscape: By Company
|11
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Competitive Landscape
|12
|Adalimumab Biosimilars Market Drivers
|13
|14
|Adalimumab Biosimilars SWOT Analysis
|15
|Appendix
|16
|Bibliography
|17
|DelveInsight Capabilities
|18
|Disclaimer
|19
|About DelveInsight
