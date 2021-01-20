Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adalimumab Biosimilar Landscape Report Provides an Analysis of 35+ Companies along with Updated 45+ Marketed and Pipeline Drugs | DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Report covers the updated marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and highlights the inactive pipeline products. It also includes the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Adalimumab Biosimilar Report Highlights

Adalimumab Biosimilar Insight, 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 35+ Key Players and 45+ Marketed and Pipeline Drugs in Adalimumab Biosimilars landscape.

Key Players and Marketed and Pipeline Drugs in Adalimumab Biosimilars landscape. In July 2020, the FDA authorised an Adalimumab biosimilar (Hulio ) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics , making it the sixth adalimumab biosimilar to AbbVie’s reference product Humira, which has been approved and the 28th biosimilar authorised by the FDA.

from , making it the sixth adalimumab biosimilar to AbbVie’s reference product Humira, which has been approved and the 28th biosimilar authorised by the FDA. In March 2020, Alvotech informed that it entered into an exclusive license association with DKSH, a market expansion services provider, to commercialise AVT02 , a biosimilar to AbbVie’s HUMIRA (adalimumab), in selected Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

informed that it entered into an exclusive license association with DKSH, a market expansion services provider, to commercialise , a biosimilar to AbbVie’s HUMIRA (adalimumab), in selected Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. In November 2019, Pfizer stated that the FDA had approved Abrilada (adalimumab-afzb) as a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), to treat specific patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Plaque Psoriasis. Pfizer is working on making Abrilada available to U.S. patients as soon as feasible based on the terms of its agreement with AbbVie. It is slated to launch in 2023.

stated that the FDA had approved Abrilada (adalimumab-afzb) as a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), to treat specific patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Plaque Psoriasis. Pfizer is working on making Abrilada available to U.S. patients as soon as feasible based on the terms of its agreement with AbbVie. It is slated to launch in 2023. In February 2019, AbbVie announced that they had received approval for an additional indication of HUMIRA, a fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody, for hidradenitis suppurativa treatment. With this approval, HUMIRA has become the first treatment in Japan and is now approved for 11 indications in Japan.

announced that they had received approval for an additional indication of HUMIRA, a fully human anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody, for hidradenitis suppurativa treatment. With this approval, HUMIRA has become the first treatment in Japan and is now approved for 11 indications in Japan. In October 2018, Orion Corporation and Amgen signed a deal for the marketing and sales of AMGEVITA , Finland's first adalimumab biosimilar. Based on its sales value, the original adalimumab product is the most-sold medicine worldwide and in Finland, and its impact on medicine reimbursement costs is significant.

and signed a deal for the marketing and sales of , Finland's first adalimumab biosimilar. Based on its sales value, the original adalimumab product is the most-sold medicine worldwide and in Finland, and its impact on medicine reimbursement costs is significant. In March 2017, AbbVie announced that the U.S. FDA approved the inclusion of moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis data in the Humira (adalimumab) prescribing information for patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis in the United States.

Humira (adalimumab) is a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody indicated for alleviating signs and symptoms and prohibiting the progression of structural damage in adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

DelveInsight’s Adalimumab Biosimilar Insight report provides an analysis of several drugs in different clinical development stages, covering marketed, phase III, II, I, and preclinical. It also helps to comprehend clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements, and collaborations.

Adalimumab Biosimilars Marketed Drugs

Abrilada by Pfizer

Abrilada is an FDA-approved biosimilar version of adalimumab. Abrilada (adalimumab-afzb) injection is administered as a sterile, preservative-free solution for subcutaneous administration. Though sanctioned, it is not yet marketed in the US like various other manufacturers of authorized biosimilar versions of adalimumab, Pfizer has signed a licensing contract with AbbVie; under the deal, Samsung might launch the drug in November 2023.

Halimatoz by Sandoz

Halimatoz is mostly used in adults when their conditions are severe, moderately severe or exacerbated, or when patients cannot use other treatments. Halimatoz comprises the active substance adalimumab and is a biosimilar medicine. The active substance in Halimatoz, adalimumab, is a monoclonal antibody that has been designed to identify and attach to a substance in the body called tumour necrosis factor (TNF). TNF is involved in causing inflammation and is presented at high levels in patients with the diseases that Halimatoz is used for treatment. By attaching to TNF, adalimumab inhibits its activity, thereby lessening inflammation and other symptoms of the diseases.

Adalimumab Biosimilars Emerging Drugs

IBI303 by Innovent Biologics

IBI303 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody of TNF-α that has the same amino acid sequence as branded adalimumab (Humira) and displays high degrees of similarity with respect to chemical properties, in vitro biological activity (binding affinity and neutralizing activity against TNF-α), potency, and PK/PD. Pharmacologic and toxicologic studies of IBI303 also stated high similarity to Humira. Clinical studies have displayed that IBI303 can substantially lessen the Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms and physical signs and reduce the disease activity and enthesitis while improving both somatic motor ability and mobility of the spine in Ankylosing Spondylitis patients. IBI303 may meet Chinese patients' urgent needs with an affordable price at global quality standards.

CT-P17 by Celltrion

CT-P17 is the first high-concentration type of medicine for a biosimilar made of adalimumab. The company has differentiated CT-P17 from presently Humira biosimilars by halving the dosage. By taking the recent trend into account, Celltrion has also eliminated citrate, which can cause pain in self-injection, from its latest product. If Celltrion launches CT-P17, it will finish a robust portfolio of CT-P17 in the global autoimmune disorder treatment market.

AVT02 by Alvotech

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) and a proposed biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab). It is being developed for the treatment of Plaque Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis. AVT02 acts as immunosuppressants and tumour necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors.

Scope of Adalimumab Biosimilars Report:

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 35+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: Zydus Cadila, Tanvex Biopharma, Synermore Biologics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis, Prestige BioPharma, PlantPraxis, Pfizer, Outlook Therapeutics, Mylan, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, Mycenax Biotech, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Meiji Seika Pharma, LG Chem, ISU Abxis, Innovent Biologics, Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Group, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Gene Techno Science, Fresenius Kabi, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Coherus BioSciences, CinnaGen, Celltrion, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioXpress Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Bionovis, The Instituto Vital Brazil, Biogen, Biocon, BIOCND, Genor Biopharma, Biocad, Amgen, Alvotech, mAbxience, and many others.

Adalimumab Biosimilars Drugs : Adaly, TX17, SYN-060, HLX 03, Halimatoz, Hyrimoz, Hadlima, PBP 1502, Abrilada/Amsparity, Abrilada, ONS-3010, MYL-1401A, Hulio, M 923, DMB-3113, LBAL, ISU202, IBI-303, HS 016, Pamera, Idacio/Kromeya, BOW 050, CHS-1420, Cinnora, CT-P17, Cyltezo, BX 2922, BAT-1406/Qleti, QLETLI, Imraldi, MYL 1401A, GB 232, BCD-057, BCD-058, Amgevita, Amjevita, Solymbic, AVT-02, HLX03, SB5/HADLIMA, AMAB, BCD 057, GBS 005 , and many others.

Adalimumab Therapies Late-stage (BLA Filed and Phase III)

Adalimumab Therapies (Phase II)

Adalimumab Therapies (Phase I)

Adalimumab Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptide

Protein

Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Product Types:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Which are the Key Questions regarding Current Adalimumab Drug Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report?

What are the current options for Adalimumab treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Adalimumab?

How many Adalimumab emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Adalimumab?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Adalimumab market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Adalimumab?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Adalimumab therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Adalimumab?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Adalimumab?

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Adalimumab Biosimilars: Snapshot 3 Adalimumab Biosimilars Executive Summary 4 Regulatory Outlook For Biosimilars 4.1. North America 4.2. Europe 4.3. Asia Pacific 4.4. Rest Of The World 5 Adalimumab (Humira) 6 Research and Development 7 Remicade Biosimilar Emerging Opportunities 8 Adalimumab Biosimilars Assessment 9 Adalimumab Biosimilars Profiles: By Company 9.1. Abrilada: Pfizer 9.2. Hulio: Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics 9.3. HLX 03: Shanghai Henlius Biotech 9.4. Pamera: Hetero Biopharma 9.5. Qletli: Bio-Thera Solutions 10 Adalimumab Biosimilars Comparative Landscape: By Company 11 Adalimumab Biosimilars Competitive Landscape 12 Adalimumab Biosimilars Market Drivers 13 Adalimumab Biosimilars Market Drivers 14 Adalimumab Biosimilars SWOT Analysis 15 Appendix 16 Bibliography 17 DelveInsight Capabilities 18 Disclaimer 19 About DelveInsight

