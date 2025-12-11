New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Tourism Market to Reach USD 58 Billion by 2032, Due to Shift Toward Affordable, Quality Healthcare Abroad | DelveInsight

The medical tourism market is expanding mainly because many treatments are significantly more expensive in developed countries. Moreover, limited insurance coverage for specific procedures, the lack of availability or approval of some medical interventions at home, and the attractive advantages offered by destination countries, such as affordable care, better hospitality, personalized services, and increasing government support and partnerships, are all expected to drive market growth throughout the 2025–2032 forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Medical Tourism Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical tourism companies’ market shares, challenges, medical tourism market drivers, barriers, trends, and key medical tourism companies in the market.

Medical Tourism Market Summary

The global medical tourism market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 31 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 58 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the medical tourism market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, Samitivej PCL., KPJ Healthcare Behard, Prince Court Medical Centre, Medanta The Medicity, Wockhardt Hospitals, Metro Group of Hospitals, Penang Adventist Hospital, Zulekha Healthcare, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Hospital CMQ, San Javier Hospital, Médica Sur, Kameda Medical Center, Universal Hospital, Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation, Fakih IVF Fertility Centre, 97.7 B&H hospital, BLK-MAX Super Specialty Hospital, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, APAC is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the medical tourism market during the forecast period.

In the medical tourism market treatment type segment, cosmetic surgery accounted for a considerable share of the medical tourism market in 2024.

To read more about medical tourism news today 2025, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Medical Tourism News 2025





Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Medical Tourism Market

Globalization and Access to Information

The rise of globalization has been pivotal in expanding medical tourism. Improved access to information via online platforms enables patients to research accredited hospitals, compare treatment options, and book services seamlessly. Enhanced international travel infrastructure and eased visa policies, such as extended medical visas in many countries, simplify medical travel. Collaborations among hospitals, travel agencies, and insurance providers create integrated patient experiences, fueling industry growth.

Cost Efficiency and Healthcare Affordability

High healthcare costs in developed countries drive patients to seek affordable treatment alternatives abroad. Countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Mexico offer world-class medical care at a fraction of the price. This cost advantage extends across procedures, particularly elective and cosmetic surgeries, making medical tourism increasingly attractive to global patients seeking to reduce out-of-pocket expenses without compromising quality.

Advanced Medical Technologies and Treatments

Emerging economies have significantly upgraded their healthcare infrastructure, including adopting cutting-edge medical technologies and achieving international accreditation standards. Facilities provide advanced treatments in oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility, and minimally invasive surgeries. Incorporation of AI diagnostics and personalized treatment plans further enhances patient outcomes and the appeal of these destinations.

Improved Accessibility and Medical Visas

The expansion of international airports and affordable airfare options has made traveling for healthcare more convenient worldwide. Many countries have implemented streamlined medical visa programs to reduce barriers to medical travel. The resulting ease of travel and administrative processes lowers friction and encourages more patients to consider cross-border healthcare.

Telemedicine and Virtual Consultations

Telehealth technologies enable patients to consult with overseas specialists before travel, facilitating transparency into treatment plans, costs, and expected outcomes. Roughly 55% of medical tourists use virtual consultations, which enhance trust in providers and smooth transitions to in-person care. This technology-driven pre-travel engagement transforms patient experience and confidence in choosing international care options.

Rising Demand for Wellness and Preventive Care

The increasing popularity of wellness tourism complements medical procedures, offering integrated packages that combine medical treatment with wellness retreats for rejuvenation and preventive care. Traditional healing systems like Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy, included in modern healthcare, attract global patients seeking holistic wellness experiences alongside medical interventions.

Supportive Government Policies and Partnerships

Governments in popular medical tourism destinations actively promote the sector through investments in healthcare infrastructure, favorable policies, and collaborations among hospitals, insurers, and travel agencies. Strategic initiatives, including dedicated funds for advanced medical services and streamlined patient facilitation processes, underpin market expansion and robustness.

Get a sneak peek at the affordable medical tourism updates @ Medical Tourism Market Trends

Regional Medical Tourism Market Insights

The medical tourism market has witnessed robust growth across regions, driven by rising healthcare costs in developed economies, greater accessibility to international travel, and advancements in medical infrastructure in emerging markets. Patients are increasingly crossing borders to seek cost-effective, high-quality medical care in countries known for specific specialties, such as cosmetic surgery, dental care, orthopedics, and cardiovascular procedures. This shift is supported by government initiatives promoting health tourism, the expansion of accredited hospitals, and greater transparency in healthcare pricing and outcomes.

In the Asia-Pacific region, destinations like Thailand, India, Malaysia, and South Korea dominate the medical tourism landscape. These countries combine affordability with internationally accredited facilities and highly skilled healthcare professionals. India and Thailand, for instance, attract millions of foreign patients annually due to their reputation for advanced tertiary care at competitive prices. Moreover, the growing adoption of telehealth and digital booking systems has streamlined pre- and post-treatment coordination, enhancing patient convenience and trust.

The Middle East is emerging as a promising medical tourism hub, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in specialized medical centers, licensing international hospitals, and streamlining visa regulations to attract medical travelers. Dubai’s healthcare free zones and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives are positioning the region as a premium health tourism destination focused on innovation, accessibility, and quality care.

In Europe and the Americas, medical tourism trends are influenced by both inbound and outbound flows. Eastern European countries such as Hungary and Poland are popular for dental and cosmetic procedures. At the same time, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia have established reputations for affordable elective and reconstructive surgeries among North American patients. The combination of lower costs, shorter wait times, and increasingly advanced healthcare quality continues to strengthen regional competitiveness in the global medical tourism market.

To know more about why US medical tourism is leading the North Amercia medical tourism market growth, get a snapshot of the Medical Tourism Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Medical Tourism Market

In May 2025, the Government of India announced plans to launch a unified digital portal for medical tourism, aiming to streamline patient journeys and position India as a leading destination for medical value travel.

announced plans to launch a unified digital portal for medical tourism, aiming to streamline patient journeys and position India as a leading destination for medical value travel. At the 2025 Kerala Health Tourism & Ayurveda Summit , experts pushed for a stronger blend of allopathy + Ayurveda to establish Kerala as a leading medical-value-travel destination.

, experts pushed for a stronger blend of allopathy + Ayurveda to establish Kerala as a leading medical-value-travel destination. In October 2024, KPJ Healthcare collaborated with Malaysia International Healthcare to organize an event, The Malaysia International Healthcare Megatrends 2024, held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to showcase the latest developments in medical technology and healthcare solutions.

What is Medical Tourism?

Medical tourism refers to traveling to another country to receive medical care, often combining treatment with the opportunity to visit a new destination. Patients typically seek medical services abroad to access more affordable care, shorter waiting times, or specialized treatments that may not be readily available in their home country. This can include a wide range of services, from elective surgeries and dental procedures to advanced treatments like fertility therapy or organ transplants. As global healthcare standards improve, many countries have become popular medical tourism hubs, offering high-quality care, internationally accredited hospitals, and comprehensive patient support services.

Medical Tourism Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Medical Tourism Market CAGR ~11% Medical Tourism Market Size by 2032 ~USD 58 Billion Key Medical Tourism Companies Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare, Samitivej PCL., KPJ Healthcare Behard, Prince Court Medical Centre, Medanta The Medicity, Wockhardt Hospitals, Metro Group of Hospitals, Penang Adventist Hospital, Zulekha Healthcare, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Hospital CMQ, San Javier Hospital, Médica Sur, Kameda Medical Center, Universal Hospital, Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation, Fakih IVF Fertility Centre, 97.7 B&H hospital, BLK-MAX Super Specialty Hospital, and others

Medical Tourism Market Assessment

Medical Tourism Market Segmentation Medical Tourism Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedics Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Cancer Treatment, and Other Treatments Medical Tourism Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Explore more about the most popular medical tourism procedures @ Medical Tourism Specialists

Table of Contents

1 Medical Tourism Market Report Introduction 2 Medical Tourism Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Medical Tourism Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Medical Tourism Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Medical Tourism Market Layout 8 Medical Tourism Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the medical tourism market share by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Global Medical Tourism Market Size 2025

Related Reports

Telehealth Market

Telehealth Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key telehealth companies, including Teladoc Health, Inc., Siemens, Cisco Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, American Well, AMD Global Telemedicine, Joerns Healthcare., GlobalMed, OncoHealth, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Derma2go, SOCTelemed, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Carium., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., Practo, among others.

Telemedicine Service Market

Telemedicine Service Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key telemedicine service companies, including Teladoc Health, Inc., MEDICI, American Well, Doximity, Inc., Practo., DocOnline, MeMD®, iCliniq, HealthTap, Inc., WELL Health Technologies Corp., Vesta Teleradiology, USARAD.CO, Samsung Health U.S, Rudolf Riester GmbH, SHL Telemedicine, Array Behavioral Care, SOC Telemed, Heidelberg Medical Consultancy & Health Tourism Pvt. Ltd., First Derm, DirectDerm, among others.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bariatric surgery devices companies, including Standard Bariatrics, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Products, Spatz FGIA Inc., Intuitive Surgical, USGI Medical, Olympus Corporation, GI Dynamics, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc, CONMED Corporation, Grena Ltd., Cousin Biotech, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., IntraPace Inc., Asensus Surgical Inc., MID- Medical Innovation Developpement, AbbVie Inc., among others.

Orthopedic Devices Market

Orthopedic Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key orthopedic devices companies, including Tryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson and Johnson, Enovis, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., ConMed Corporation, Bioventus, Orthofix, Colson Medical LLC, Exactech Inc., Medacta International, Surgalign Holdings, Paragon 28 Inc, Orthofix, Arthrex Inc., Seimens, Bosch Global, among others.

Anti-Aging Products Market

Anti-Aging Products Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key anti-aging products companies, including Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, L’Oréal Groupe, Beiersdorf, CeraVe, JNTL Consumer Health (India) Private Limited, RoC Skincare, La Roche-Posay, No7 Beauty Company, REN Clean Skincare, GALDERMA, Clinique Laboratories, llc., Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, Life Extension, Vichy Laboratoires, Kiehl’s Since 1851, Groupe Clarins, Origins Natural Resources, Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.