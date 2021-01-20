OTTAWA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Smart Healthcare Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis By Product (RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Telemedicine, MHealth, Smart Pills, Smart Syringes) - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027”.



The integration of digital technologies into conventional healthcare systems describes Smart Healthcare, which in turn turns it into smart healthcare. Smart healthcare increases the quality of healthcare facilities and enhances the experience of the patient. The primary purpose is to help inform users about their medical status and to keep them informed and updated about their health conditions. Various smart healthcare devices, including smart wearables, smart syringes, smart pills, and smart RFID cabinets, and many others that contribute to improving the lifestyle of the consumer, are readily available on the market. These devices help to remotely track the health conditions of patients and also help reduce the treatment cost for consumers.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1173

Growth Factors

The demand for smart health systems is likely to be accentuated by growing adoption of mHealth, government digitization initiatives for healthcare, and the prevalence of chronic disorders. The healthcare sector has been changed by digitalization. In recent years, the adoption of mHealth has increased significantly, largely due to the growing use of smartphones and digitization. In 2019, according to a United Healthcare Customer Opinion Report, approximately 37% of Americans rely on the internet or mobile apps for health-related consultations.

It is expected that growing participation by players in the industry would further drive market growth. In April 2020, for example, Phillip launched a new application for the acuity-based scoring tools of eCare Manager to scrutinize patient conditions to detect worsening or any adverse COVID-19 related patterns. Likewise, Teladoc Health released Teladoc medical professionals in October 2019 for patients suffering from challenging mental and physical health conditions. This is meant to seamlessly combine specialized medical services and doctors with their patients. During the forecast period, such developments are expected to drive the market

Report Highlights

North America smart healthcare market is expected to dominate the market with the share of 34.81% in 2019

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit profitable growth. Due to their developed healthcare IT infrastructure and growing investments in smart healthcare, countries such as Japan, Australia and India exhibit significant potential.

With about 47% revenue share in 2019, mHealth dominated the smart healthcare sector.

At a CAGR of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027, the RFID kanban system is the fastest-growing segment.

The second fastest-growing market segment for smart healthcare was telemedicine.



Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1173

Regional Snapshots

At a revenue share of 34.81% in 2019, North America dominated the market. This is attributed to supportive government policies for digital health deployment and accessibility of highly digital literacy infrastructure. In addition, the presence of key market participants, increasing awareness of connected healthcare, high internet penetration, and smartphones, together with the use of health-related apps, are some of the key factors responsible for market growth. Over the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit profitable growth. Due to their existing healthcare IT infrastructure and increasing investments in smart healthcare, countries such as Japan, Australia and India exhibit significant potential. In developing nations such as China and India, the number of government digitalization initiatives is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital healthcare solutions such as health services.

The American Hospital Association (AMA) announced on March 10, 2020 that, due to its affordability and high health care value, approximately 76 percent of hospitals in the U.S. use telehealth to communicate with consulting professionals and patients. In addition, the successful adoption of e-prescription systems and electronic health records (EHR) in different healthcare centres is driving regional market development. In addition, in the March 2020, NHS U.K. to decrease the COVID-19 distribution, first-tier medical institutions were encouraged to use telemedicine U.K. at primary care hospitals, as of now. Nearly 340 million annual medical consultation documents are reported and just 1 percent of them are made via video calls. The NHS, however, plans to introduce telemedicine facilities by reducing face-to-face appointment by reducing.

Browse more Healthcare Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Key Players & Strategies

The Smart Healthcare industry is highly opportunistic and competitive in nature because of significant advancements and developments in the product to cater the ever-changing consumer demand. In order to gain further penetration, players have pursued numerous strategic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product releases and alliances and collaborations. For example, in April 2020, by launching the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium in partnership with the US, IBM released AI-powered technologies to support science and health community to accelerate the discovery of medical insights and treatments for COVID-19 Agency of Science and Engineering for the Department of Energy and the White House.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Cisco Systems Inc., Alphabet Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV.

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1173

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R