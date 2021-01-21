NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeenThis announced Rob DiGiovanni has joined the Streaming AdTech company as General Manager for its U.S. operations. With over 20 years of global experience in the Advertising and Media industry, DiGiovanni will be charged with building out the leadership team and scaling the SeenThis offering across the U.S. marketplace. Prior to joining SeenThis, he was the Chief Operating Officer of PHD Media U.S.



“SeenThis’ streaming AdTech has transformed digital advertising and become the standard in the Nordics,” said DiGiovanni. “Based on our unique tech, and the proven performance of streaming, I am excited about how we can better serve brands and consumers here in the U.S. The initial response has been very encouraging. We’re just getting started.”

Additionally, Ben Riley has been appointed the U.S. Head of AdTech and Publisher Partnerships for SeenThis. A digital marketing and AdTech veteran of 17 years, with industry mainstays such as Advertising.com, AOL, ValueClick, Rubicon Project and most recently OpenX, Riley will be responsible for establishing and cultivating partnerships across the digital landscape.

“Having spent my career at companies focused on how ads are targeted to consumers, I’m excited to join SeenThis to enhance what those consumers are ultimately seeing,“ said Riley. “With SeenThis’ adaptive streaming technology, advertisers and publishers can now deliver HD quality display ads that finally match the sophistication of the programmatic ecosystem.”

"We're thrilled to have Rob and Ben join the SeenThis family to take on the US market full on,” said Jesper Benon, Co-Founder and President at SeenThis. “With their energy and experience from the agency and AdTech markets, we are looking forward to great success in establishing and scaling up SeenThis in the US."

SeenThis is a leader in the streaming video AdTech space, serving billions of streams for over 700 brands worldwide. With SeenThis' adaptive streaming technology, advertisers have the ability to distribute high-quality video ads across the display advertising ecosystem, without worrying about traditional file size limitations that hamper marketing and media performance and user experience.

