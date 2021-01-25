COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2021 – 25 JANUARY 2021

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement252,946667.15*168,753,501.19
18 January 20216,942628.744,364,717.94
19 January 20215,974626.413,742,180.51
20 January 20217,000636.604,456,206.30
21 January 20216,888631.024,346,454.74
22 January 20214,054626.382,539,336.41
Accumulated under the program283,804663.14188,202,397.09

*due to an error, the average price in last week’s company announcement (no 3/2021) was not stated correctly (670.49)

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 766,299 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
