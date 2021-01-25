COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2021 – 25 JANUARY 2021
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|252,946
|667.15*
|168,753,501.19
|18 January 2021
|6,942
|628.74
|4,364,717.94
|19 January 2021
|5,974
|626.41
|3,742,180.51
|20 January 2021
|7,000
|636.60
|4,456,206.30
|21 January 2021
|6,888
|631.02
|4,346,454.74
|22 January 2021
|4,054
|626.38
|2,539,336.41
|Accumulated under the program
|283,804
|663.14
|188,202,397.09
*due to an error, the average price in last week’s company announcement (no 3/2021) was not stated correctly (670.49)
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 766,299 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Faxe, DENMARK
Encl. Company Announcement-25012021-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREWFILE URL | Copy the link below
Royal UNIBREW A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: