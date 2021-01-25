ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|15,169
|192,446,559
|18 January 2021
|200
|13,991.7500
|2,798,350
|19 January 2021
|200
|13,922.6000
|2,784,520
|20 January 2021
|210
|13,909.5238
|2,921,000
|21 January 2021
|215
|13,850.8837
|2,977,940
|22 January 2021
|200
|13,284.8000
|2,656,960
|Total 18-22 January 2021
|1,025
|14,138,770
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021*
|1,086
|13,793.9219
|14,980,199
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,280
|221,565,528
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|60,673
|824,988,905
|18 January 2021
|1,000
|15,211.1250
|15,211,125
|19 January 2021
|1,000
|15,105.2050
|15,105,205
|20 January 2021
|1,050
|15,113.7476
|15,869,435
|21 January 2021
|1,086
|15,045.0394
|16,338,913
|22 January 2021
|1,020
|14,413.2696
|14,701,535
|Total 18-22 January 2021
|5,156
|77,226,213
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021*
|3,301
|14,977.9311
|49,442,151
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|69,130
|951,657,269
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 January 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
