A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)15,169 192,446,559
18 January 202120013,991.75002,798,350
19 January 202120013,922.60002,784,520
20 January 202121013,909.52382,921,000
21 January 202121513,850.88372,977,940
22 January 202120013,284.80002,656,960
Total 18-22 January 20211,025 14,138,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021*1,08613,793.921914,980,199
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)17,280 221,565,528
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)60,673 824,988,905
18 January 20211,00015,211.125015,211,125
19 January 20211,00015,105.205015,105,205
20 January 20211,05015,113.747615,869,435
21 January 20211,08615,045.039416,338,913
22 January 20211,02014,413.269614,701,535
Total 18-22 January 20215,156 77,226,213
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 January 2021*3,30114,977.931149,442,151
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)69,130 951,657,269

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 January 2021

