ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 June to 19 June 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,848
|419,217,150
|15 June 2026
|300
|16,480.3667
|4,944,110
|16 June 2026
|300
|15,838.6333
|4,751,590
|17 June 2026
|300
|15,493.8667
|4,648,160
|18 June 2026
|300
|14,901.0000
|4,470,300
|19 June 2026
|300
|15,292.1333
|4,587,640
|Total 15-19 June 2026
|1,500
|23,401,800
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|28,348
|442,618,950
|Accumulated under the program
|28,348
|442,618,950
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|107,392
|1,704,408,218
|15 June 2026
|1,052
|16,886.5589
|17,764,660
|16 June 2026
|1,052
|16,186.4163
|17,028,110
|17 June 2026
|1,052
|15,845.6654
|16,669,640
|18 June 2026
|1,052
|15,387.8565
|16,188,025
|19 June 2026
|1,052
|15,732.6806
|16,550,780
|Total 15-19 June 2026
|5,260
|84,201,215
|Bought from the Foundation*
|740
|16,007.8355
|11,845,798
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|113,392
|1,800,455,231
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|113,392
|1,800,455,231
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,348 A shares and 182,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 22 June 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 25 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 25 2026