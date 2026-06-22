Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 June to 19 June 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 26,848 419,217,150
15 June 202630016,480.36674,944,110
16 June 202630015,838.63334,751,590
17 June 202630015,493.86674,648,160
18 June 202630014,901.00004,470,300
19 June 202630015,292.13334,587,640
Total 15-19 June 20261,500 23,401,800
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 28,348 442,618,950
Accumulated under the program 28,348 442,618,950
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)107,392 1,704,408,218
15 June 20261,05216,886.558917,764,660
16 June 20261,05216,186.416317,028,110
17 June 20261,05215,845.665416,669,640
18 June 20261,05215,387.856516,188,025
19 June 20261,05215,732.680616,550,780
Total 15-19 June 20265,260 84,201,215
Bought from the Foundation*74016,007.835511,845,798
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)113,392 1,800,455,231
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)113,392 1,800,455,231

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,348 A shares and 182,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 25 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 25 2026
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