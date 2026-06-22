ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 June to 19 June 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 26,848 419,217,150 15 June 2026 300 16,480.3667 4,944,110 16 June 2026 300 15,838.6333 4,751,590 17 June 2026 300 15,493.8667 4,648,160 18 June 2026 300 14,901.0000 4,470,300 19 June 2026 300 15,292.1333 4,587,640 Total 15-19 June 2026 1,500 23,401,800 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 28,348 442,618,950 Accumulated under the program 28,348 442,618,950 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 107,392 1,704,408,218 15 June 2026 1,052 16,886.5589 17,764,660 16 June 2026 1,052 16,186.4163 17,028,110 17 June 2026 1,052 15,845.6654 16,669,640 18 June 2026 1,052 15,387.8565 16,188,025 19 June 2026 1,052 15,732.6806 16,550,780 Total 15-19 June 2026 5,260 84,201,215 Bought from the Foundation* 740 16,007.8355 11,845,798 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 113,392 1,800,455,231 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 113,392 1,800,455,231

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 28,348 A shares and 182,583 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 22 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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