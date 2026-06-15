ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 June to 12 June 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 25,398 394,141,680 8 June 2026 290 17,325.8966 5,024,510 9 June 2026 290 17,072.0690 4,950,900 10 June 2026 290 16,968.1034 4,920,750 11 June 2026 290 17,927.3793 5,198,940 12 June 2026 290 17,173.6897 4,980,370 Total 8-12 June 2026 1,450 25,075,470 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 26,848 419,217,150 Accumulated under the program 26,848 419,217,150 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 101,592 1,601,035,839 8 June 2026 1,017 17,809.6214 18,112,385 9 June 2026 1,017 17,583.3137 17,882,230 10 June 2026 1,017 17,522.9990 17,820,890 11 June 2026 1,017 18,470.0688 18,784,060 12 June 2026 1,017 17,728.1170 18,029,495 Total 8-12 June 2026 5,085 90,629,060 Bought from the Foundation* 715 17,822.8240 12,743,319 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 107,392 1,704,408,218 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 107,392 1,704,408,218

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 26,848 A shares and 178,792 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 June 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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