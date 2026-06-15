ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 June to 12 June 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,398
|394,141,680
|8 June 2026
|290
|17,325.8966
|5,024,510
|9 June 2026
|290
|17,072.0690
|4,950,900
|10 June 2026
|290
|16,968.1034
|4,920,750
|11 June 2026
|290
|17,927.3793
|5,198,940
|12 June 2026
|290
|17,173.6897
|4,980,370
|Total 8-12 June 2026
|1,450
|25,075,470
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|26,848
|419,217,150
|Accumulated under the program
|26,848
|419,217,150
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|101,592
|1,601,035,839
|8 June 2026
|1,017
|17,809.6214
|18,112,385
|9 June 2026
|1,017
|17,583.3137
|17,882,230
|10 June 2026
|1,017
|17,522.9990
|17,820,890
|11 June 2026
|1,017
|18,470.0688
|18,784,060
|12 June 2026
|1,017
|17,728.1170
|18,029,495
|Total 8-12 June 2026
|5,085
|90,629,060
|Bought from the Foundation*
|715
|17,822.8240
|12,743,319
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|107,392
|1,704,408,218
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|107,392
|1,704,408,218
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 26,848 A shares and 178,792 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.40% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 June 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2026