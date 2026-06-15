Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 June to 12 June 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 25,398 394,141,680
8 June 202629017,325.89665,024,510
9 June 202629017,072.06904,950,900
10 June 202629016,968.10344,920,750
11 June 202629017,927.37935,198,940
12 June 202629017,173.68974,980,370
Total 8-12 June 20261,450 25,075,470
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 26,848 419,217,150
Accumulated under the program 26,848 419,217,150
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)101,592 1,601,035,839
8 June 20261,01717,809.621418,112,385
9 June 20261,01717,583.313717,882,230
10 June 20261,01717,522.999017,820,890
11 June 20261,01718,470.068818,784,060
12 June 20261,01717,728.117018,029,495
Total 8-12 June 20265,085 90,629,060
Bought from the Foundation*71517,822.824012,743,319
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)107,392 1,704,408,218
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)107,392 1,704,408,218

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 26,848 A shares and 178,792 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 June 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 24 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 