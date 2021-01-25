New Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan includes 5G Ultra Wideband and added savings. Customers who stay with Verizon can get up to $15/mo in savings.

What you need to know:

$75/mo Unlimited plan includes 5G Nationwide and Ultra Wideband where available

Customers can get $15/mo in savings w/ Auto Pay and loyalty discounts

10GB of 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot included

Talk, text and data to and from Mexico and Canada also included

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-fast speeds and unprecedented performance are now available to Verizon Prepaid customers with a new unlimited plan that supports 5G Ultra Wideband, available in parts of 64 cities1, and 5G Nationwide in more than 2,700 cities. The latest Unlimited option adds a new way for customers to connect to the nation’s most reliable network2.



With 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide included in all Verizon Prepaid plans, the new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited option with 5G Ultra Wideband delivers more value for customers. The plan offers 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity starting at $75 per month with the potential to lower those costs to $60 per month. Customers who stay with Verizon can enjoy savings of $5 per month with Auto Pay, $5/mo after three months of service and an additional $5/mo after nine months of service3. Existing Verizon Prepaid customers who switch to the new Unlimited plan (or other prepaid plan with loyalty discounts) are also eligible for monthly savings on Verizon Prepaid lines that have already been in service 3 to 9 months.

5G in more places



Customers with a 5G-capable smartphone, like the TCL 10 5G UW Prepaid, can experience download speeds 25x4 faster than 4G LTE when connected to 5G Ultra Wideband, enabling high-speed downloads and quick-loading video streaming on services that support it. 5G Nationwide coverage is also available in more than 2,700 cities. Customers get Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot when on a 5G Ultra Wideband connection, and users get 10GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE Mobile Hotspot for sharing data connections on the go5.



Verizon offers several 5G-capable phones, but customers can also bring their own device and save $60 when they bring their number to Verizon Prepaid. Visit ver izon.com/prepaid to explore phone options and sign-up for our best prepaid plans, now with the option for 5G Ultra Wideband. Managing an account is easy with the My Verizon App, which allows customers to change plans, view usage, shop and more.



Customers who sign-up for the $75 Verizon Unlimited prepaid plan get:

5G Ultra Wideband Network access in parts of 64 cities

5G Nationwide access in 2,700+ cities, covering over 230 million people

Mobile Hotspot on 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE 5

$5/mo savings after 3 months; $5 more monthly savings after 9 months

$5/mo savings with Auto Pay

Talk/Text/Data to and from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands 6

Text to over 200 international destinations



Visit verizon.com/prepaid to sign up for Prepaid Unlimited with 5G Ultra Wideband.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities. 5G-capable device required.

2 America's most reliable network based on rankings from the RootMetrics® US National RootScore® Report: 1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.



3 $5/mo loyalty discount applies after 3 months of service; additional $5/mo applies after 9 months of service, for a total of $10/mo. Discount applies as long as your line is not disconnected. Auto Pay discount of $5/mo available after 1st month for all plans. Credit or Debit card required.

4 25x faster speeds based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds from Verizon 5G results compared to the median 4G LTE speeds of top U.S. carriers combined in Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

5 Mobile Hotspot access includes 10 GB of 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE data, then speeds up to 600 Kbps the remainder of the month. Your data experience and functionality of some data applications such as streaming video or audio may be impacted.

6 Unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. 4G or 5G World Device required. International data reduced to 2G speeds after 0.5 GB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico or US Virgin Island, use of services in those destinations may be removed or limited.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Kameka

andrew.kameka@verizon.com



