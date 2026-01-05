MEDIA ALERT* Verizon and David Beckham Kick Off Third Wave of Verizon Ultimate Access, Dropping Free FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets Exclusively for Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Verizon is back with David Beckham to announce the third Verizon Ultimate Access ticket drop for FIFA World Cup 2026™ giving customers an unprecedented opportunity to attend World Cup matches. From January 7-11, customers will have the chance to score hundreds of free tickets to every match, including all group stage matches in every U.S. city.

WHY: As the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Verizon is rewarding customers by bringing them closer to the action than anyone else. Through Verizon Access , the loyalty program that unlocks exclusive events and experiences simply for being a customer, Verizon is providing unbeatable value and meeting the intense demand for these highly coveted tickets by prioritizing its customers for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Over the course of the program, thousands of Verizon customers will score tickets to the FIFA World Cup – absolutely free.

WHEN:

Verizon will drop free tickets between January 7 – January 11, 2026 at 3:00PM daily.





WHERE & HOW:

U.S. customers have the chance to claim tickets on a first-come, first-served basis in the My Verizon app via Verizon Access, the Company’s loyalty program that gives customers access to exclusive events, experiences and more.

Not a Verizon customer? There’s still time to switch! Head to a nearby store or www.verizon.com.

For More Information: visit Verizon.com/FIFA





MEDIA CONTACTS:

Elizabeth Angley

Elizabeth.Angley@verizon.com