Johnstown, PA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two highly accomplished national leaders have joined the Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) Board of Directors.
During its January 2021 meeting, the CTC Board of Directors elected Sean P. Roche and Gary C. Slack to fill vacancies left by the departure of Howard M. “Skip” Picking, III, and Mark E. Pasquerilla, whose terms had recently expired.
“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roche and Mr. Slack, who bring impressive experience and very relevant expertise to the CTC family. Their contributions will complement our existing board members, who are successfully guiding CTC through today’s challenges and preparing us to lead the way in creating innovative technology to make the world safer and more productive,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are grateful to all of our board members for their willingness to share their time and talents to help guide our company.”
The other CTC board members are: The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Board Chair; Dale M. Mosier, Board Vice Chair; Robert J. Eyer; E. Jeanne Gleason; Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Conway B. Jones, Jr.; Retired U.S. Army Major General Camille M. Nichols; Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John F. Phillips; Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Joseph Yakovac.
Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.
Attachment
Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
Johnstown, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490 bevanm@ctc.com
929467.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Concurrent Technologies Corporation LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: