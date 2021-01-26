Paris, France, January 26 2021 – Atos and OVHcloud today announced that they have joined forces to bring trusted cloud transformation capabilities and services to enterprises and public organizations worldwide. Under this partnership, OVHcloud and Atos are creating a 100% European market-leading multi-cloud solution. This combination maximizes Atos’ powerful one-stop shop offering – Atos OneCloud - and OVHcloud’s innovative cloud solutions based on sovereign infrastructures. Going forward, international clients will benefit from the two companies’ global footprint with access to a joint unparalleled network of more than 130 datacenters to host dedicated, private environments.

This partnership confirms the shared ambitions of Atos and OVHcloud for data protection and privacy. The two groups build on their common commitment to create a unique, end-to-end, trusted and sovereign Cloud environment, from infrastructure to applications and industry data spaces, helping clients maintain full control of their data and applications, whether they are kept in public, private or hybrid clouds. As founding members of GAIA‑X, the European Association for Data and Cloud, Atos and OVHcloud collaborate to provide compliance guarantees to the future GAIA-X framework, and for other EU privacy regulations like GDPR.

The partnership will offer organizations across Europe unparalleled levels of security when using cloud technologies. OVHcloud was recently granted the SecNumCloud label by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), proving that its private cloud offering fulfills the highest standards of security. As the #3 worldwide security services leader, Atos will offer cybersecurity solutions hosted by OVHcloud, to enhance the digital security of some of its key cloud solutions:

On-demand ANSSI qualified encryption services and anonymization management

Secured gateways to access local and remote infrastructures and applications with the highest level of control and trust, even for remote workers

Discovery and visibility services, enhanced by consultancy capabilities that feed protected security dashboards, providing clear data on risk indicators

“Tomorrow’s businesses will be cloud-first and data driven, magnifying the need for a trusted digital infrastructure and services that can be tailored to their specific requirements in terms of SLAs, security, sovereignty or scalability. Our Atos OneCloud initiative was designed to create this unique bridge between digital cloud solutions and our customers’ business needs. Our partners are a central part of our approach and we are happy to now welcome OVHcloud to our ecosystem. Our collaboration relies on strong synergies and together, we will embark our customers on a circle of digital trust through our European cloud offering,” said Yannick Tricaud, Chief Executive Officer, Atos in Southern Europe.

“The acceleration of digital transformation across public and private sector industries has been significant, and we are delighted to collaborate with Atos to build common cloud solutions responding to their specific needs. Atos expertise and technological excellence combined with OVHcloud’s powerful ecosystem, sovereign infrastructures and cutting-edge multi-cloud products will bring a real added value to the market,” said Michel Paulin, Chief Executive Officer, OVHcloud.

In addition, both companies are pursuing their journeys to carbon neutrality, offering global end-to-end sustainable platforms and services and have recently signed the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact . OVHcloud will contribute to Atos’ commitment to delivering Decarbonization Level Agreements by providing carbon emission reporting for the joint Atos and OVHcloud solutions.

