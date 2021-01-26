Shipley joins the GTreasury Board with more than three decades of accomplishments as an enterprise software executive, technology entrepreneur, and sales leader.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that it has appointed veteran technology executive Lou Shipley to its board of directors.



Currently, Shipley serves as the Executive-in-Residence at General Catalyst. Previously, Shipley was President and CEO of Black Duck Software, where he grew the valuation of the security company by more than 300% and led it to a successful acquisition by Synopsys. Prior to Black Duck, Shipley served as President and CEO of Turbonomic, and Reflectent Software (acquired by Citrix Systems). Shipley serves on the boards of Fairmarkit, Wasabi, Logz.io, TeamWorks, Alchemista and CustomerGauge. Shipley holds a degree in Economics from Trinity College-Hartford (where he also a Trustee), and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a member of the faculty at Harvard Business School where he teaches Entrepreneurial Sales and lectures at the MIT Sloan School of Management where he teaches Technology Sales.

Shipley will apply his depth of experience leading and advising technology companies to GTreasury, as the treasury and risk management innovator continues to expand its platform capabilities and partnerships amid accelerated global customer growth.

“No company understands what treasurers require to get their jobs done better and more efficiently than GTreasury, and I’m excited to join the board and offer guidance as it moves forward,” said Shipley. “Now in its fourth decade, GTreasury is continuing to set the bar with its comprehensive treasury and risk management capabilities. With a combination of vision and execution – including adding several key platform additions over the past year – GTreasury is seeing remarkable customer growth and demand from corporate treasurers and financial professionals.”

“Lou’s proven track record and depth of experience driving business growth and innovation for fast-growing software companies make him an ideal addition to the GTreasury Board,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO at GTreasury. “On behalf of the board, we’re excited to have Lou join us and help steer GTreasury’s direction as we scale our services and sales footprint around the world.”

About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

