The 10th annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event, will return to the Long Beach Convention Center from August 30 to September 2, 2021, bringing with it the world’s most innovative transportation leaders — from vehicle OEMs, to technology and fuel suppliers, policymakers, and public and private fleet operators.

The 10th annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event, will return to the Long Beach Convention Center from August 30 to September 2, 2021, bringing with it the world’s most innovative transportation leaders — from vehicle OEMs, to technology and fuel suppliers, policymakers, and public and private fleet operators.

Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event, today announced that the 10th annual conference and expo will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from August 30 to September 2, 2021. ACT Expo 2021 will spotlight what the world’s most innovative transportation leaders — from vehicle OEMs, to technology and fuel suppliers, policymakers, and public and private fleet operators — are doing to move the industry forward.

“The investments we are seeing in the advanced transportation and clean energy sector are accelerating at a pace never seen before. Fuels and technologies that were once considered an ‘alternative,’ are becoming the core focus of global OEMs, an array of industry start-ups, and most importantly, a central part of fleet operators’ procurement plans,” said Erik Neandross, CEO of clean transportation consulting firm and producers of the event, GNA. “It’s symbolic that ACT Expo is taking the lead in this fall’s roster of commercial transportation conferences, leveraging our decades of experience delivering timely fleet education and hands-on access to the products shaping the future of the industry.”

ACT Expo 2021 will offer unmatched insight into the latest trends, policies, and technologies driving fleets to invest in advanced clean transportation solutions, including:

Growing availability of low- and zero-emission vehicles and low carbon fuels for every fleet application

Commitments to corporate sustainability and greening of the supply chain leading to scaled deployments

Financial incentives and technology advancements to create more compelling total cost of ownership

Key climate and environmental policies being adopted at the state level across the U.S. and by the Biden Administration

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell are returning as presenting sponsors; three companies that have been at the forefront of the transportation sector’s evolution for more than a century. DTNA, a leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer, offers its customers a variety of alternative fuel vehicles, including the eCascadia and eM2 battery-electric trucks. Penske, whose businesses provide transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions, has been a guiding beacon when it comes to implementing near-zero and zero-emission transportation technologies, while supporting their customers with their sustainability journey. Shell offers a full portfolio of clean and efficient transportation solutions to today’s commercial fleet operator, including carbon negative renewable natural gas, battery-electric vehicle charging, hydrogen transportation fuel, advanced lubricants to maximize efficiency and performance, and next-generation biofuels.

“We are extremely honored to have the strong continued support of North America’s leading truck manufacturer, fleet solution provider, and energy supplier,” said Neandross. “This support from this trio of private-sector innovators demonstrates the tremendous strength of the market and the significant opportunities that lie ahead.”

ACT Expo invites dynamic and forward-thinking industry leaders to present case studies and compelling presentations covering fleets of all weight classes and from every transportation sector. Case studies should be relevant to end user fleets with a focus on evaluation criteria, funding received, infrastructure and maintenance plans, procurement considerations, and total cost of ownership. Abstracts should be submitted to conference organizers no later than February 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. PST. View additional details at: www.actexpo.com/abstracts

Every year, the industry’s top OEMs, fuel suppliers, technology providers, fleets, and infrastructure developers unveil new products and make corporate announcements from the ACT Expo show floor. From electric, hybrid, and hydrogen to natural gas, propane autogas, and renewable fuels, the exhibit hall represents all vehicle applications and fuels.

The industry’s leading suppliers are already confirmed to participate, including the aforementioned Presenting sponsors, as well as Platinum sponsors—Dana, Kenworth, Hyliion, Peterbilt, Meritor, and Volvo—and Gold sponsors—Agility, Allison, Bauer, BYD, Dulevo, Eaton, Ford, General Motors Fleet, Honda, International Truck, Hino, Lion, Linamar, Momentum, Morgan Kolson, Nissan, Propane Education & Research Council, Oshkosh, Sea Electric, Toyota, XL Fleet, Workhorse, and Xos. View the full list of sponsors at: www.actexpo.com/sponsors

“In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the pace of innovation and technology development has only continued to increase in the last year and has recently started to accelerate with a range of new product announcements from both traditional suppliers and ones being assisted by the hundreds of millions of dollars of new investments,” added Neandross. “We can’t wait to showcase these new industry announcements and cutting-edge products – many for the first time – at ACT Expo 2021. With so much happening in in the industry, ACT Expo 2021 will truly be the event of the year.”

Registration is now open with early bird rates of $350 for fleets and $795 for industry registrations. Rates increase after April 16, 2021. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s leading conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest advanced transportation technologies, drive trains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. The tenth-year conference and expo is set for August 30 to September 2, 2021, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), North America’s leading consulting firm with 27 years of demonstrated success helping to develop the market for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.actexpo.com

Attachment

Alexis Wiley Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 3105738552 alexis.wiley@gladstein.org