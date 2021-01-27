MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) with a lead (Pb)-bearing termination finish suitable for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and other space, military, and avionics applications requiring tin whisker mitigation. Operating temperatures can be as high as +150 °C.

The Vishay Vitramon VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series offers a termination finish with a minimum lead (Pb) content of 4 %. Previously, the option for lead (Pb)-bearing termination finishes was reserved for more expensive Hi-Rel devices. The MLCCs released today provide designers with a cost-effective alternative for aerospace systems in which tin whiskers must be avoided but space-level reliability isn’t required.

Manufactured in noble metal electrode (NME) technology with a wet build process, the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish series is available with C0G (NP0) and X7R dielectrics in five body sizes from 0402 to 1210. Devices with a C0G (NP0) dielectric feature low capacitance down to 1.0 pF, a temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) of 0 ppm/°C ± 30 ppm/°C from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 0 % maximum per decade. X7R devices provide higher capacitance to 1.0 µF, TCC of ± 15 % from -55 °C to +125 °C, and an aging rate of 1 % maximum per decade.

The MLCCs are qualified according to AECQ200 to provide designers with Automotive Grade reliability.

Device Specification Table:

Dielectric

Case code

Maximum
voltage (V)

Capacitance
MinimumMaximum
C0G (NP0)







04021001.0 pF220 pF
06032001.0 pF820 pF
08055001.0 pF3.9 nF
12066301.0 pF8.2 nF
1210630100 pF12 nF
X7R







0402100120 pF33 nF
0603200330 pF150 nF
0805200330 pF470 nF
1206630220 pF1.0 µF
1210630390 pF1.0 µF

Samples and production quantities of the VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New @vishayindust SMD MLCCs offer lead (Pb) bearing termination finishes suitable for low Earth orbit #LEO satellites and other space, military, avionics apps - https://bit.ly/3iNGAfI

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?45256 (VJ....32 Lead-Bearing Finish MLCCs)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157717971333968

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com