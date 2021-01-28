Staten Island, NY, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Sedona Taphouse, benefitting military and first responder families across the country.

From now through January 25, 2022, Sedona Taphouse will donate $1 from each Lemon Basil Martini sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

These proceeds will directly support the Foundation’s mission to build mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for catastrophically injured service members, and to pay off the mortgages of Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

“I am excited and proud that Sedona Taphouse will be a national supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We fully support their mission and feel that it is our honored duty to give back to our Heroes in any way possible. It is only through their sacrifices and service that allow us to live and enjoy the freedoms and traditions that we cherish,” said Sedona Taphouse Restaurants Founder and CEO Dennis Barbaro.

This year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is observing its 20th anniversary, and will mark the occasion by providing 120 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes by the end of 2021.

“Sedona Taphouse has a longstanding tradition of working with nonprofit organizations to better the lives of those in their communities and beyond. We are delighted by their commitment to partner with us for the next year, as we embark on our ambitious 20th anniversary goals,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission to deliver forever homes to our nation’s most deserving heroes and their families, please go to tunnel2towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families. For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

About Sedona Taphouse

Inspired by Southwest cuisine, Sedona Taphouse is a casual dining restaurant with a vibrant and sophisticated environment in 14 locations across eight states. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections. They have an award-winning happy hour and an expansive list of gluten-free items. They have generously donated to local charities and causes, mainly through their ‘Dine Out for Charity’ program. Sedona Taphouse was ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. on Inc. 5000’s 2019 and 2020 lists. www.sedonataphouse.com.

Caroline Magyarits Tunnel To Towers Foundation 718-987-1931 caroline.magyarits@tunnel2towers.org