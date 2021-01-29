ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, has earned the ranking of “Best Bank in America” for the second consecutive year, according to Forbes’ America’s Best Banks 2021.

“We are excited to be recognized again as the top bank in America by Forbes,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “We are especially proud that this is the third time we have attained the top position in the Forbes’ rankings within the past five years. We are grateful to receive this high honor, and we attribute our strong financial performance to the dedication and talent of our associates and the long standing relationships that we have developed with our customers.”

In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly-traded banks in the nation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

