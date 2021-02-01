COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 5/2021 – 1 FEBRUARY 2021

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 283,804 663.14 188,202,397.09 25 January 2021 4,074 623.76 2,541,196.61 26 January 2021 4,500 626.09 2,817,420.30 27 January 2021 4,954 612.30 3,033,309.43 28 January 2021 3,834 614.93 2,357,636.64 29 January 2021 1,700 609.68 1,036,455.32 Accumulated under the program 302,866 660.32 199,988,415.39

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021 amounts to 302,866 shares at a total cost of DKK 200 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 785.361 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1,6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

