“Flexera has made major investments in our service and support organizations, and it shows in the feedback we’re getting from our customers and partners,” said Sean Doherty, SVP of Customer Experience at Flexera. “And now with the game-changing launch of Flexera One , we’ve never been in a better position to help our customers optimize the value of their technology assets across software, SaaS and cloud.”

Gartner Peer Insights include feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using software asset management solutions. Peer Insights reviews are subject to a strict validation and moderation process to ensure authenticity.

Gartner defines software asset management tools as technology that “automates many of the tasks required to maintain compliance with software licenses, thereby controlling software spending.”

Highlights of 2020 Flexera reviews on Gartner Peer Insights as of January 26, 2021:

Here’s what some of Flexera software asset management customers shared in their Gartner Peer Insights reviews:

Direct and anonymized enterprise customer feedback on Flexera One:

“I have never seen a solution like this before. It is ambitious and bold.”

“Flexera has combined software asset management, hardware asset management, cloud management platform and a business services view. It’s everything. Here is your monthly spend across everything in a single pane of glass. Now we can take over the world.”

“This is the view across everything. It’s a dashboard that has all the underlying assets and you can drill down to all the underlying assets, the hardware, software, cloud and SaaS. It is very valuable”

“Flexera One solves a lot of problems. Having all the information in one place versus being in multiple dashboards and multiple different tools is a pretty good product.”

About Flexera

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into complex hybrid ecosystems, so they can transform their IT by rightsizing across all platforms, reallocating spend, reducing risk and charting the most effective path to the cloud.

Our technology value optimization solutions are delivered by 1,300+ team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

