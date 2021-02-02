Linthicum, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, February 1, 2021— NFM Lending is pleased to honor Major Hugh Murray as the NFM Salute for February 2021.

Murray is a native of Houston, TX, where he grew up with his siblings, Dirk and Jayna. The men in Murray’s life carried a legacy of military service —his grandfather fought in WWII, his father served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, and his uncle was in the U.S. Navy. Being surrounded by these proud Veterans with incredible experiences made him interested in serving, too. After graduating from law school in 2006 and building his legal experience in the field, Murray decided to combine his passion for law with his strong respect for the military by joining the U.S. Army as a Judge Advocate in 2009.

Murray started out his career with the XVIII Airborne Corps out of Fort Bragg, NC. In January 2011, he volunteered to go to Iraq as the Chief Legal Advisor for Detention Operations. During his deployment, U.S. troops were preparing to leave the country. Murray remembers, “There was a lot of activity and the workload was heavy. But it was also a scary time for me. I had never been in a war zone; I had never experienced anything like that. It was very different, but I was also excited and motivated to do my job while I was deployed.”

In April 2011, he received the shocking news that his younger sister, Jayna, had been brutally murdered while working at a store in Maryland. After returning home for the funeral and dealing with the pain of Jayna’s death, Murray was given the option to take a bereavement period or return to his overseas duties. For Murray, it was an easy choice. “I joined the military to serve, I joined the military to deploy if asked,” he said. “I wanted to go back to support those commanders that I was providing legal advice to. I wanted to go back because of the fellow soldiers and Judge Advocates that I was working alongside. I wanted to go back because that’s what Jayna would have wanted. It’s what I wanted. As difficult as it was emotionally to leave my family in such a distressful time, I also had an obligation and I wanted to live up to that obligation.”

After finishing his mission in Iraq in August 2011, Murray returned to the U.S. and served in various legal capacities in North Carolina and Virginia. Among other titles, he has held the positions of Command Judge Advocate, Company Commander of Juliet Company, 262d Quartermaster Battalion, and Field Screening Officer. In 2019, he stepped down from a full-time career in the military to join the Army Reserves as a part-time Judge Advocate. He currently works as the Deputy General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for a consulting firm.

Murray lives in Richmond, VA with his wife, Kate and three children. He continues to support various causes in memory of his sister as a board member for The Jayna Troxel Murray Foundation.

NFM Salute is an initiative in which one military member or Veteran is chosen each month to be honored as the “Salute of the Month.” Salutes are chosen from nominations on the NFM Salute website, www.nfmsalute.com. The “Salute of the Month” will be featured on the website with a biography and information about his or her service, and NFM Lending will donate to a non-profit in the Salute’s name.

NFM Lending is proud to donate $5,000 to The Jayna Troxel Murray Foundation on behalf of Murray. NFM looks forward to the opportunity to continue to honor military and Veterans through the NFM Salute initiative.

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 41 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. NFM Lending has firmly planted itself in the home loan marketplace as “America’s Common Sense Residential Mortgage Lender.™” For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

