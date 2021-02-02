“Centro will bring our knowledge to learners wherever they are. The tenet for Centro Certified Essentials is to create accessibility within the digital advertising field for any growth-minded professional,” said Ryan Manchee, VP of media innovations and technology at Centro.

“Centro will bring our knowledge to learners wherever they are. The tenet for Centro Certified Essentials is to create accessibility within the digital advertising field for any growth-minded professional,” said Ryan Manchee, VP of media innovations and technology at Centro.

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced a free and expanded virtual curriculum for digital advertising—available through its Centro Certified learning programs. Centro Certified’s Essentials is a series of self-guided classes for mastering key elements of digital advertising. The series launched in 2020, with nearly 1000 professionals meeting certification for Digital Media Essentials. Newly available are Search Essentials and Social Media Essentials, with additional courses for Programmatic 2.0, TV Buying, Data, and more, to be released in 2021. To register for all Essentials courses, visit: https://www.centro.net/institute/certified.



Centro Certified is an AdExchanger Awards 2020 finalist for Best Education Program. It offers subject matter expertise, collaborative group discussion, and relevant coursework at no cost. Essentials courses cover the basics of ad industry subject matter and educate on ad buying platforms, media strategy, campaign optimization and more. It is designed for junior professionals and advertising veterans alike, who are newcomers to digital ad fields.

“Centro will bring our knowledge to learners wherever they are. The tenet for Centro Certified Essentials is to create accessibility within the digital advertising field for any growth-minded professional,” said Ryan Manchee, VP of media innovations and technology at Centro. “Free educational resources available virtually, from any location at any time, is an important foundation for our industry’s advancement and has been a part of Centro since our founding two decades ago.”

Centro Certified programs meet the needs of all learners, remote and in-office, to deliver robust understanding of digital markets. Other tiers of Certified courses offer advanced instruction for Centro’s clients and partners, via virtual summits, live training events and on-demand video tutorials, with certifications in foundational knowledge, advanced strategies, and new business development. Once participants complete the coursework and pass a comprehensive test, they receive digital badges to verify their mastery and officially become ‘Centro Certified’.

Centro Certified is a component of Centro Institute, a set of resources encompassing educational programs, content and events. Its content ranges from current industry trends, to fundamental knowledge and advanced best practices. Other offerings within Centro Institute include workshops, webinars, leadership forums and podcasts. More than 13,000 professionals participated in these events collectively, over the last year.

Centro’s expertise via multiple channels of digital advertising is being honed through the development of its flagship technology for marketers—Basis. Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV (CTV), search, and social campaigns.

To learn more, visit: https://www.centro.net/institute . Agencies and marketers interested in attending any of the programs can email institute@centro.net .

About Centro

Centro (https://www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80fe74e4-cf1b-4a86-b6c7-5463694b80ce