COLD SPRING, KY., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust recently received a perfect score from Charity Navigator for the second straight year for “sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency,” marking the 16th time the Trust has received the coveted 4-star rating from America’s largest independent charity evaluator since first being evaluated in 2002.

The Trust uses more than 95 cents out of every donated dollar to support physical and psychological rehabilitation programs that provide direct services to wounded, ill or injured veterans. Programs supported by the Trust typically include providing food, shelter and other necessary items to homeless or at-risk veterans; accessibility or mobility items for veterans with vision or hearing impairments; therapeutic activities; and other forms of services for veterans, caregivers and their families.

“Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that DAV Charitable Service Trust exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher wrote in a letter commending the Trust for being efficient, open and ethical. “Only 11% of the charities we evaluate have received at least six consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that DAV Charitable Service Trust outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets DAV Charitable Service Trust apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

“This distinction is a huge honor for us,” said Trust President Richard E. Marbes. “What makes this achievement so remarkable is that the Trust once again scored a perfect 100 points on a comprehensive scorecard tracking financial strength and transparency, as well as charitable impact. Leading an organization that is at the pinnacle of veterans charities is incredibly humbling, though I’m not the least bit surprised by our administration’s dedication to America’s veterans.”

