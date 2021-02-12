The Dual 9 is the only paneled MERV-9A air filter guaranteed to last 9 to 12 months.

The Dual 9 is a product designed and engineered to deliver the highest level of particle removal at the lowest average pressure drop possible.

What is the Best Pleated Air Filter An Up-Close Look at Camfil’s 3030 Dual 9 Filter

Riverdale, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specifically engineered to increase particle capture efficiency, lower energy consumption, and last longer than any pleated panel filter before it, the 30/30 Dual 9 by leading clean air solution manufacturer Camfil is a game-changer when it comes to high performance pleated air filters.

What Is a Pleated Air Filter?

The filter media of pleated air filters is arranged in a folded pattern (like an accordion) to maximize the media surface area without taking up an unreasonable amount of space. Without significantly impeding airflow, the increased surface area and loft of the filter media offers more protection than non-pleated filters, often referred to as ring panels. While pleated air filters carry a slightly higher purchase price than ring panels, a pleated air filter lasts longer and protects HVAC equipment more effectively which saves on maintenance costs compared to non-pleated filters.

However, while a pleated air filter is almost always the right choice over a ring panel, some pleated air filters are far more effective at cleaning the air and saving on operational cost than others.

Innovative Product Design: The Only Filter of its Kind

In the process of creating the 30/30 Dual 9 filter, Camfil collected user feedback on what they wanted to see in a pleated air filter. There were three common objectives:

A longer service life, to save labor resources for critical maintenance projects rather than using them on frequent filter changes. Reduced energy consumption, to save costs as well as meet sustainability objectives. Improved filtration (particle capture efficiency) to protect HVAC equipment and provide for better indoor air quality when compared to lower efficiency MERV-8 and MERV-7 solutions. To maintain the particle capture efficiency for the duration of its service life.

With this feedback in mind, the Dual 9 is a product designed and engineered to deliver the highest level of particle removal at the lowest average pressure drop possible. The Dual 9 is the only paneled MERV-9A air filter guaranteed to last 9 to 12 months.

Why Choose Camfil’s 30/30 Dual 9 Filter?

Extended life expectancy.

You can expect the typical low-cost ring panel or pleated filter to last three months at most. The Dual 9, on the other hand, lasts three to four times that long, with a guaranteed service life of 9 to 12 months depending on run-time.

Maintain rated particle capture efficiency.

Many air filters use an electrostatic charge to increase their initial tested efficiency. When ultra-fine dirt particles accumulate on the fibers that make up the filter’s media, due to the attractive nature of the charge, the ability of the charge to attract particles falls off. Likewise, so does the particle capture efficiency of the filter. There is an inverse relationship between accumulating particles and capture efficiency. As particles build up on the fibers, the capture efficiency goes down. And the charge does not return. For the rest of the filter’s service life, it will operate at a much lower particle capture efficiency rating than advertised.

The Dual 9’s proprietary dual-layer media construction, which is exclusive to Camfil, allows the Dual 9 to maintain MERV-9A rated efficiency for the full length of its service life because it does not rely on a temporary electrostatic charge to achieve a MERV 9 value. A lofted white pre-layer, for capturing larger particulate matter, followed by a high-density final layer, which uses mechanical capturing principles to collect finer particles, provides two stages of filtration in one.

Reduced energy consumption.

Acting as two stages of filtration in one package, the Dual 9 operates at the lowest pressure drop of any filter in its category in the history of air filtration technology. Low resistance to airflow can reduce the fan energy required to deliver the rated airflow. The Dual 9 provides the lowest resistance to airflow and maximum particle holding capacity. The Dual 9 is rated a 5-Star product when evaluated per Energy Cost Index (ECI) for superior performance, energy and sustainability when considered against other industry products of similar construction.

Protect ventilation equipment and save labor.

Fewer filter changeouts, less coil cleaning and inspection downtime because of the maintained efficiency and longer service life of the Dual 9 means that the need for labor is less frequent, allowing labor hours to be allocated elsewhere. Fewer filter changes also yield savings in transactional cost and waste disposal cost. In addition, fewer annual filter changes reduce the potential for injuries that can occur when changing filters, especially during harsh weather.

Camfil 30/30 Dual 9 Filter Basics

An overview of the Dual 9’s unique product specifications:

APPLICATIONS Prefilter to higher efficiency air filters, stand-alone filter for rooftops, split systems, free-standing units and package systems and air handlers. GUARANTEED SERVICE LIFE Light to moderate applications: 12 months



Heavy applications: 9 months MATERIALS Frame: High wet-strength beverage board



Media: Dual layered, blended polyester MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 93°C (200°F) EFFICIENCY MERV 9 and 9-A ISO ePM10-55% DEPTH Available in 1", 2", and 4" depths

(Find the full product specifications here.)

Camfil 30/30 Dual 9 Applications

With a frame constructed of high wet-strength beverage board, a welded wire media support grid, and pleats made of dual-layered blended polyester media, the Dual-9 is a physically very strong air filter and will handle up to 2.0" of w.g. The Dual 9 is available in 1-inch, 2-inch, and 4-inch depths, further expanding its versatility and the breadth of its applications.

Here are the major uses for Camfil’s 30/03 Dual-9 filter:

a prefilter (a supplementary filter that protects higher efficiency filters)

a stand-alone filter for rooftops

a filter in a split system

a filter in a package system or air handler

a free-standing unit.

Camfil’s 30/30 Dual 9 filter is used everywhere, from homes, schools and office buildings, to hospitals and healthcare facilities, as well as production facilities in the food and beverage and other sectors. One particularly prominent application of the Dual 9 is its use in Camfil’s CamCleaner CC500, a multi-use, hospital-grade air purifier and isolation unit, a new technology developed by Camfil so that hospitals can easily generate negative pressure in isolation rooms for pathogen-infected patients. For this application, the Dual 9 is used as a prefilter, protecting the CC500’s true HEPA filter, thus extending its service life and reducing replacement frequency and costs.

To find out how the Dual 9 can help you save energy and labor costs while improving filtration efficiency and protecting air filtration equipment, contact a Camfil representative.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

Camfil believes that breathing clean air should be a human right. For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.





Other Resources https://catalog.camfil.us/30-30-dual-9.html











