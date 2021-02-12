MARIETTA, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington State Community College (WSCC) in Marietta, OH has selected GovDeals, an online auction platform, to offer their surplus property for sale to the public. WSCC joins over 14,000 government agencies and educational institutions who use GovDeals to auction surplus items in over 600 categories to more than 1 million registered bidders in a safe and effective manner to maximize value for taxpayers.



The current WSCC sale features more than 400 items across multiple categories, including office furniture, school equipment, industrial equipment, machinery, and more. The items will be available for the public to place bids in multiple auction blocks during a three-week period. Some featured auctions include:

All interested parties can view and bid on Washington State Community College’s current auctions starting Tuesday, February 16. New blocks will be introduced weekly through mid-March.

“We are looking forward to offering our assets to a much broader audience,” Brandon Herb, Director of Facilities for WSCC said. “By choosing to sell with GovDeals, the auction process has been simplified, saving the college both time and money.”

In order to bid, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the registration form to register to bid. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

