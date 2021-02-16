WARWICK, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Ian Graham as our new Consulting Engineer for its subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.
Ian Graham brings a long record of experience in microgrids, large scale wind, large scale solar, and battery storage. The first 3 years of his career was developing and building microgrids using wind, natural gas, diesel and battery storage. Then transitioned for 4 years on providing solutions for the wind industry as an Owners Engineer on utility projects in the US. The next period was focused on product and project development for battery storage. Reviewing, modeling and designing >1000 projects for a variety of diligence questions including equipment selection, fatal flaw analysis, resource modeling, and the engineering and design package.
Some of his projects include, but not limited to:
Key Projects
“With the addition of Ian Graham to the Ozop Energy team, we take another big step towards developing Ozop Energy Systems into a global leader of supply chain solutions within the renewable energy market. Mr. Graham brings added value to our customers with the ability to oversee their individual product development.” stated Brian P Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZSC. “With the coming growth surge in renewable energy, we expect to capture a substantial share of these emerging and maturing sectors.”
For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com.
Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.
https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy
https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/
The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)
About Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc.
Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.
About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.
Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.
Safe Harbor Statement
“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”
###
Investor Relations Contact
The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
845-397-2956
www.thewaypointrefinery.com
Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc
WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
LOGO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: