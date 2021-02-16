2021 Advance Reservations Up 150%

Three New Franchise Locations Opening This Year

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts posted its 14th straight year of same-park sales in 2020. Even though many locations did not fully open until mid-summer, annual sales grew 9.9%. The fourth quarter, when reservations typically slow, saw a whopping 52% jump over 2019. According to Leisure Systems, Inc., (LSI) which franchises the brand, the 2020 boom is continuing, with advance 2021 bookings up 150% over last year as of January 31.

Jellystone Park is famous for providing families with attractions such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds, activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations at more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“Before COVID-19 hit, all signs pointed to a very good year,” said LSI Chief Executive Rob Schutter. “As the pandemic evolved, more and more families booked trips, including many who visited a Jellystone Park for the first time.”

Schutter says that parents will continue to be more comfortable driving rather that flying to vacation destinations, with cabin stays preferable to hotel rooms. “Already this year we’re seeing more families visiting parks that are open all year, taking advantage of Wi-Fi that allows them to work and learn from camp,” he added.

Campspot, the largest online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins and glamping options, also predicts 2021 will be an even bigger year for the industry. It reports guests are booking longer and more frequent trips compared to last year. The average number of nights booked has increased to four from two, and there has been nearly a 300% increase in guests booking multiple trips.

This year LSI will welcome three new Jellystone Park locations with the addition of new resorts in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Missouri. Agreements are in place for an additional five campgrounds to be converted to the Jellystone Park brand or built from the ground up.

