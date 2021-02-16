Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Anthony (“Tony”) R. Callobre has joined the firm as a partner in its Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy practice group and Financial Services industry group in the Los Angeles office. Tony represents lenders and borrowers in commercial loan transactions, with a particular focus on asset-based lending and fund finance. He joins Blank Rome from Buchalter where he was a shareholder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Tony brings an impressive track record and reputation for excellent client service on both the borrower and lender side of loan transactions to our firm. He is a tremendous value-add for our clients and we are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to his colleagues and our firm at large.”

Tony represents commercial banks, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, private equity groups, business development companies, and other investors, lenders, and corporate borrowers in debt financing, commercial lending, and corporate finance matters. His counsel extends across loan types, from single lender to syndicated loans, and multiple structures, from unsecured to secured loans. His national and cross-border practice includes a wide variety of clients across industries, including apparel and textiles, consumer products, engineering, construction and infrastructure, sports and entertainment, retail, technology, and transportation.

“Tony is a distinguished adviser to clients seeking counsel on credit matters, and is an excellent addition to our firm,” said Lawrence F. Flick II, Partner and Chair of Blank Rome’s Financial Services industry group. “A respected and proven leader within the industry, Tony shares many of our firm’s client service values and strengthens our bench of talent in our expanding Los Angeles office of more than 80 attorneys and professionals, where he will join our formidable Los Angeles finance team with partners Kevin O’Malley and Shadi Enos Jahangir to enhance our financial services capabilities on the West Coast and beyond. I have known Tony for many years and look forward to partnering with him to serve our clients across the country.”

“Blank Rome is a banking powerhouse that represents the largest financial institutions across multiple geographies,” said Tony. “To combine forces with attorneys I have known and respected throughout my career was incredibly appealing, especially given our shared sensibility for serving middle market and upper middle market clients in an efficient way. Blank Rome provides the opportunity to work across practices, notably with the firm’s strong team of bankruptcy attorneys in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Delaware, as well as its growing Investment Management group, to expand upon my practice capabilities and deliver the most comprehensive service offering to clients in the market.”

Tony earned his J.D. and LL.M. in Banking Law Studies at Boston University School of Law and his A.B. from Brown University.

