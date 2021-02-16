Carlsbad, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) today announced its acquisition of Performance Physical Therapy, Inc. Based in Reno, Nev., Performance Physical Therapy provides orthopedic and spine physical therapy care as well as dry needling and sports rehabilitation treatment. The addition of Performance Physical Therapy expands PRN’s network of clinics in Nevada to nine.

Located at 720 Robb Dr. in Reno, Performance Physical Therapy was founded in 2010 and has since been at the cutting edge of physical therapy and natural therapies with an emphasis in diagnosing and treating orthopedic and spine conditions. Under this new partnership, Performance Physical Therapy will continue to offer cutting-edge services of physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, auto injury rehabilitation, sports medicine and dry needling for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery.

“We are excited to welcome Performance Physical Therapy into the PRN family and broaden PRN’s footprint in the state of Nevada,” said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. “This acquisition allows Performance Physical Therapy to continue providing patients quality care and will further support the facility’s resources. Performance Physical Therapy Founder, Kirk Sachtler is a fantastic leader, and we are proud to have him and his team join the PRN family and carry on our mission of providing excellent physical therapy care to all patients.”

“As a physical therapist, my goal has always been to continue learning in order to provide the highest quality of physical therapy care to my patients,” said Sachtler. “Partnering with PRN allows both my team and I to continue our growth and development as physical therapists and provides us with a wealth of physical therapy resources, as PRN is a true leader in the industry.”

About Performance Physical Therapy, Inc.

Performance Physical Therapy was founded by Kirk Sachtler in 2010 and specializes in diagnosing and treating orthopedic and spine conditions and offers a variety of sports rehab treatments to the Reno, Nevada community.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 12 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

