TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced changes to the risk ratings of certain First Trust ETFs effective February 17, 2021. The changes will be reflected in amendment no. 2 to the final prospectus dated June 5, 2020 for the First Trust ETFs that will be filed on or around February 22, 2021.



These changes are the result of changes to the investment objectives of the First Trust ETFs approved at a special meeting of the unitholders of the First Trust ETFs which took place on February 3, 2021.

First Trust ETF Class of

Units Current Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF



(to be renamed, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF)

Units Medium Medium to High Hedged Units Medium Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF



(to be renamed, First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF)

Units Medium Medium to High Hedged Units Medium Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF



(to be renamed, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF)

Units Medium to High High Hedged Units Medium to High High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF



(to be renamed, First Trust Indxx NextG ETF)

Units High Medium Hedged Units High Medium First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF



(to be renamed, First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF)

Units Medium High Hedged Units Medium to High High

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or ETF Facts before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada Co.’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

