DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting the retention of management.

Today, the Board of Directors have awarded Torben Carlsen, CEO, 5,774 restricted share units (RSU) and 37,037 share options, and Karina Deacon, CFO, 3,070 RSUs and 19,691 share options. In addition, a total of 15,260 RSUs and 97,898 share options were awarded to a number of key employees. The award of RSUs is subject to the approval of a revised remuneration policy at the coming annual general meeting.

The share options and the RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2021. The share options may be exercised in the period from February 2024 until February 2026. The share price at grant and the exercise price are based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on NASDAQ Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report to the time of grant. The share price at grant for the RSU’s has been calculated at 273.65 and for the share options, 10% has been added, giving an exercise price of DKK 301 per share of DKK 20 nominal value. The total value of the award of the RSUs and the share options, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model as described in DFDS’ most recent remuneration policy, is DKK 13.2m, including the awards to the CEO and the CFO.

