SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, San Francisco-based mxHERO, Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a strategic partnership. The agreement makes mxHERO Mail2Cloud technology available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts and the company’s reseller partners – accelerating a simplified ordering process for local, state and Federal government agencies.



As the creator of Mail2Cloud, mxHERO provides a cloud-based digital bridge technology that automates the capture of inbound and outbound email and email attachments for auto-routing into cloud content management platforms, enabling customer enterprise-wide digital collaboration and cybersecurity threat surface improvements.

“Our local, state and Federal government agencies are challenged with accelerating their adoption of cloud-based digital solutions to serve both the internal agency needs and those of their constituents. In undertaking these aims, these same agencies need to ensure their digital content is regulatory compliant, accessible for inter-agency collaboration and fundamentally secure from cyber-threats. We’re proud to partner with Carahsoft as we accelerate availability of mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud technology to help these important agencies achieve these key objectives,” said Donald R. Hammons, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at mxHERO.

Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams will work to connect public sector customers with mxHERO’s email and cloud storage convergence solutions. In addition, Carahsoft is offering complimentary demonstrations of mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud solution to show how the U.S. Public Sector agencies can extend their digital collaboration objectives and remove sensitive content from the threat surface applicable to legacy-use of email.

“Email has evolved over time to be both a content system of engagement and a content system of record – while powerful, the application was never designed to be either,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “With the addition of mxHERO to our portfolio and the support of our reseller partners, government customers have access to solutions that increase the ROI of back-end cloud content management platforms, including Content Cloud from our partners at Box, by securely extending those same advantages to email-based content. We are proud to partner with the teams at mxHERO and Box to bring these benefits to the public sector.”

Email is the #1 threat vector used by cyber criminals. When its inherent content and attachments are exposed, agencies run the risk of exposing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), they risk regulatory sanctions and they place their organizations at risk. With mxHERO, the public sector will be able to auto-extract valuable outbound and inbound email-based content including attachments and automatically route them to purpose-built content management platforms, including Box’s Content Cloud. By leveraging this technology, agencies improve compliance, digital collaboration and reduce their security threat surfaces.

"The last year has shown us that digital transformation has never been more important, especially for the U.S. Public Sector as it supports us through a global pandemic," said Rand Wacker, Vice President of Industry Solutions at Box. "As the system of record for some of the world's most regulated organizations, we know the public sector faces unique security and compliance hurdles, and it needs cloud solutions with security and governance baked in. With the newly announced mxHERO and Carahsoft partnership, Box customers in the public sector will now have the ability to expand their digital content collaboration footprint, while reducing their security threat landscape."

Mail2Cloud is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information or to schedule a complimentary demo of Mail2Cloud, contact the mxHERO team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or mxHERO@carahsoft.com.

About mxHERO, Inc.

mxHERO is winner of back-to-back Astors Awards (2019 and 2020) for U.S. Homeland Email Security Applications and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and/or email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms including Box Content Cloud. mxHero compliments existing security and cloud-solutions by intelligently capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance and retention policies and by auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHero’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office 365 and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies with over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email capability with mxHero’s solutions. www.mxhero.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Bruno Santos

mxHero Inc.

(415) 942-8211

Mary Lange

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com