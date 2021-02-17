MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of businesses and firms in the legal and accounting industries, today announced its new partnership with Khoo Consulting, a consulting and training firm that specializes in diversity, equity and inclusion.



Khoo Consulting, a federal- and state-certified, minority- and woman-owned Minnesota small business, is also a marketing and communications agency. Their mission includes working with organizations to identify and break down structural barriers so that people from all backgrounds especially Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities can thrive and live productive lives.

The experts at Khoo Consulting will provide training for the Edge Marketing team on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as it pertains to marketing and to life, in addition to consulting services to Edge clients on DEI in marketing communications.

“We are dedicated to celebrating the contributions of all people, regardless of age, gender identity, sexual orientation or race,” stated Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc. “By partnering with Poh Lin Khoo and her team, we are committed to educating ourselves on unconscious biases and to nurturing allyship. With these critical tools, we can better enable our team members to feel valued and included, and we can move our clients’ stories forward with more inclusive and diverse messaging, strategies and ideas.”

“With our DEI training and lived experiences, we help employers develop a comprehensive approach to integrating these DEI strategies into their workplaces and daily lives. These practices will help to create an equitable and productive culture, inviting employees to bring their authentic selves to the workplace,” shared Poh Lin Khoo, founder and CEO of Khoo Consulting. “Our experiences will also help the Edge Marketing team to position their clients’ marketing strategies to reflect, and resonate with their diverse and global audiences.”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing) delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As a full-service agency, Edge provides strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including but not limited to corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

About Khoo Consulting

Khoo Consulting is a trusted strategic multicultural advisor and partner, bringing 20+ years of unique global marketing and communication knowledge to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion, they believe creativity fused with analytical dynamics and thoughtful deep-level diversity principles will build brand affinity. Its expertise makes the Khoo Consulting team an integral resource in the realms of marketing, data and analytics, human services and more. To learn more, visit https://khooconsulting.com/.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Public Relations

Edge Marketing

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753