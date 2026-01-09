The Edge Room, the Virtual Press Room for Legalweek 2026, Opens Today

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. announced today that its virtual press room, The Edge Room , is now open for Legalweek 2026.

From today through March 27, 2026, Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors can update their company’s profile page on The Edge Room with recent press releases, announcements, articles, white papers, videos, logos and other materials they wish to share with prequalified members of the media, most of whom will be attending the event.

For prequalified members of the media, The Edge Room offers a cohesive experience enabling easier prioritization and dissemination of breaking news before, during and after Legalweek. Now integrated with advanced agentic AI technology, The Edge Room revolutionizes how media professionals research exhibitors, sponsors and conference sessions for more efficient scheduling and story development.

Legalweek exhibitors and sponsors who use The Edge Room enjoy the following benefits:

Expanded exposure and reach via The Edge Room blog and social sharing to The Edge Room’s LinkedIn and X audiences

Increased opportunity for a featured mention in The Edge Room’s Daily Alert emails to nearly 12,000 legal contacts

Hashtagging for social media posts, ensuring your content is added to Legalweek conversations such as #Legalweek26, #Legalweek and @Legalweekshow.



Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, highlights the evolving role of The Edge Room in Legalweek’s ecosystem. “As technology reshapes how journalists work, The Edge Room continues to serve as a vital hub connecting Legalweek attendees with exhibitors, sponsors and prequalified media,” she says. “With the integration of agentic AI, we are enabling media professionals to more quickly research, prioritize and act on the information that matters most, while empowering sponsors to share their news more efficiently and make a meaningful impact in an increasingly dynamic environment.”

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com.

Media representatives interested in covering Legalweek can apply for a press pass and access to The Edge Room by contacting Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com .

About Legalweek

Renowned as the industry’s beacon for legal technology, this week-long conference is where the legal community convenes to decode the future. Six thousand of the biggest names in the industry will explore emerging trends, spotlight the latest tech and offer a roadmap through the industry's seismic shifts. Through networking, sessions and a tradeshow floor featuring hundreds of exhibitors and cutting-edge product launches, attendees have unparalleled opportunities to meet and exchange ideas with peers, experts and innovators from across the globe.

About ALM & LBR

ALM and LBR recently announced their strategic merger. The newly formed group is uniquely positioned to serve clients globally by combining ALM’s deep US market penetration with LBR’s strong UK and global presence, thus offering clients unparalleled expertise, reach and service.

ALM is the most trusted information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal industry. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals.

LBR is a technology-driven information services business powering the global professional services sector with intelligence, analytics and performance data. By applying technology to extract enhanced value from quality content, achieving commercial excellence, and empowering our teams, we deliver proprietary, time-sensitive data, insight, expert research, and sophisticated tools and networking.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, GEO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients’ brands. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com .

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

Jennifer Turney

Vice President & Global Event Director - Legal

ALM Media

jturney@alm.com