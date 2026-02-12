Edge Marketing Promotes Vicki LaBrosse to Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. , an award-winning full-service agency specializing in strategic marketing and public relations for the legal, accounting and professional services industries, announced today the promotion of Vicki LaBrosse to Managing Director, formalizing a leadership role she has naturally grown into over nearly two decades of service to the agency and its clients.

LaBrosse joined Edge Marketing in 2007 and most recently served as Global Director of Public Relations. In her new role as Managing Director, she will oversee day-to-day operational leadership across the agency, including work prioritization, resource alignment and cross-team coordination, while continuing to lead global public relations strategy for clients.

“Vicki has long been a central leader within Edge,” said Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing. “This promotion simply recognizes the role she has already been playing. It provides greater clarity around operational ownership and decision-making as we continue to evolve and strengthen our agency.”

Throughout her tenure, LaBrosse has played a pivotal role in building Edge’s reputation for strategic communications within the legal, accounting and professional services industries. She is known for her precision, thoughtful counsel and trusted client relationships. Her work has supported high-impact product launches, executive visibility campaigns and long-standing media partnerships that elevate brands in complex and highly regulated markets.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue supporting the team and clients I care deeply about,” said LaBrosse. “Edge has always been grounded in collaboration and forward momentum. This next chapter allows me to focus more intentionally on operational excellence while continuing the PR work that defines who we are.”

Edge Marketing serves legal, accounting and professional services organizations with strategic communications, public relations and AI-integrated marketing solutions. LaBrosse’s promotion reflects the agency’s commitment to thoughtful growth, leadership clarity and continued client impact.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a strategic communications and marketing agency serving legal, accounting and professional services organizations worldwide. Since 1997, Edge has partnered with companies operating in complex, regulated and high-stakes industries to build credibility, elevate brand visibility and drive measurable growth. The agency combines strategic insight with emerging technologies, including AI-integrated marketing workflows, to deliver public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing, GEO/AEO/SEO and fractional CMO services grounded in authenticity and data-driven precision. Edge is known for its long-standing client relationships, ethical approach and commitment to helping B2B organizations lead with clarity and confidence. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Amyote

tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com

905.359.7790

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc36fb7-26b5-4f23-9a9b-cd3040bd8159